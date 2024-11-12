Open Extended Reactions

Who is Martin Brodeur?

A variation of this question was asked by fans of "Jeopardy!" and hockey Monday night.

During that night's episode of the popular game show, the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie was the subject of a clue, with the answer being the New Jersey Devils.

The clue read: "As you might guess, Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, known as 'Satan's Wallpaper', played 21 years with this NHL team."

This drew confusion in the hockey world from people who had never heard this nickname before. Eventual winner Joey DeSena, however, was not stumped and got the question correct.

One of the earliest (and only) references to the three-time Stanley Cup champion being called "Satan's Wallpaper" came in a 2009 Bleacher Report article.

When contacted via the team, Brodeur told ESPN with a laugh, "I didn't know I was Satan's Wallpaper."

This is not the first time a hockey nickname on the show drew a befuddled response from puck fans. In December 2021, Columbus Blue Jackets legend Rick Nash appeared in a clue that named him as "The Slim Reaper," a moniker that was later revealed to originate from his time with the New York Rangers.