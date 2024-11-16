Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Hurricanes are contemplating surgery for Frederik Andersen as a means for the goaltender to recover from his lower-body injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour announced Saturday.

"I think that was what we were debating, trying to decide," Brind'Amour said. "But that's a possibility right now."

Also Saturday, the Hurricanes placed forward Seth Jarvis on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Brind'Amour said Friday that Andersen's initial timeline of being week-to-week with the injury no longer applies, saying that it was going to be "way longer."

Andersen was injured in the Hurricanes' 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 26. He made 18 saves to improve to 3-1-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four games this season.

The move for Jarvis was made retroactive to Sunday, one day after he notched two assists in the Hurricanes' 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

"We're obviously being really cautious with him," Brind'Amour said. "I was expecting maybe to see him out there in the next few days, but that's probably unlikely now. I think maybe next week we will get him out there."

Andersen, 35, is 298-128-52 in 499 career games (485 starts) with the Anaheim Ducks (2013-16), Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-21) and Hurricanes. He is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is awarded to goaltenders playing in at least 25 games for the team with the fewest goals allowed.

Signed to an eight-year, $63.2 million contract extension on Aug. 31, Jarvis has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season. Jarvis, 22, has totaled 157 points (68 goals, 89 assists) in 244 career games since being selected by the Hurricanes with the 13th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.