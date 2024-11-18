Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Ovechkin recorded his first hat trick of the season, scoring three goals Sunday night for the Washington Capitals in their 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was his first hat trick since Dec. 31, 2022, against the Montreal Canadiens and 31st of his career, the sixth most in NHL history. Vegas became the 19th team that Ovechkin scored at least three goals against in a game.

Ovechkin, 39, completed the effort with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left, and with 866 career goals, he is now just 29 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal-scoring record.

"I think we had pretty good opportunities in previous games to do that," Ovechkin said of the empty-netter. "So, finally, we did it."

The hat trick was also his 16th on the road. The only players in NHL history with more are Hall of Fame forwards Mario Lemieux (19), Gretzky (19) and Marcel Dionne (17).

"It's fun to be a part of," Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson said of Ovechkin's chase. "I love being his teammate. He's the face of this franchise, the face of our dressing room. The guy keeps it loose every time, and he's a lot of fun. It's very special to be on his team -- and him knowing my name."

Ovechkin's effort pushed him closer to another, albeit less grand, Gretzky record. According to ESPN Research, with his 176th career multigoal game, he is now 13 shy of Gretzky's NHL milestone of 189.

