DENVER -- Colorado and Nashville traded backup goaltenders Saturday, with the Predators receiving Justus Annunen and the Avalanche picking up Scott Wedgewood.

The Predators also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft as part of the deal.

Annunen is set to back up Nashville's Juuse Saros. Annunen, 24, is 6-4-0 with a 3.23 goals-against average. He was a third-round pick by Colorado in 2018.

Wedgewood, 32, figures to compete with Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev for time in the net. Wedgewood went 1-2-1 with a 3.69 GAA for Nashville this season. He signed a two-year, $3 million deal with Nashville in July.