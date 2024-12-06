Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers and goalie Igor Shesterkin have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, sources told ESPN's Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan. The average annual value on the contract is $11.5 million, according to sources. That will make him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, beating Carey Price's previous contract.

Shesterkin, 28, is on the final year of a four-year deal with an AAV of $5.66 million. His camp and the Rangers have been negotiating an extension for several months. Shesterkin's camp had argued that he should be the team's highest-paid player. Currently that's Artemi Panarin, who has an AAV of $11.6 million.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy in 2022.

The Russian-born netminder is 8-9-1 this season with a 3.05 GAA with a .908 percentage and one shutout this season.

News of Shesterkin's deal comes at a busy time for the Rangers. Also on Friday, New York traded its captain, Jacob Trouba, to the Anaheim Ducks. The Rangers are in a playoff position as of Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but are not pleased with their results of late and are hoping to go on a push.