TORONTO -- Two teams trying to find their stride in the Professional Women's Hockey League made a major trade.

The Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres, tied for fifth in the six-team league with two-win, three-loss and one overtime-loss records, pulled off a four-player swap Monday.

The Charge acquired forward Victoria Bach and defenseman Jocelyne Larocque from the Sceptres in exchange for forward Hayley Scamurra and defenseman Savannah Harmon.

"Trading any player is a difficult decision," Ottawa Charge general manager Mike Hirshfeld said in a release.

"Savannah was our first-ever first-round draft pick, and we appreciate all that she did for our organization and wish her the best of luck with Toronto. Hayley will always be remembered as the first player to ever score a goal for the Ottawa Charge."

Bach scored three goals and had three assists in 22 games for the Sceptres over two seasons. She was selected in the seventh round of the inaugural PWHL draft.

Larocque was selected second overall by Toronto and had a goal and 11 assists in 29 games with the franchise.

Harmon scored three goals and added nine assists over 30 games with the Charge. She was selected fifth overall in the first round of the first PWHL Draft.

Scamurra was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the inaugural PWHL draft and had five goals and five assists over 30 games.