Open Extended Reactions

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Keaton Middleton signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday that spans through the 2026-27 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Keaton Middleton signed a two-year contract extension with the Avalanche, keeping him with the team through the 2026-27 season. Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

Middleton, 26, has a plus-1 rating without notching a point in 10 games this season with the Avalanche. He also has totaled four points -- all assists -- in 16 games this season with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defenseman has yet to record a point in 13 career NHL games with the Avalanche. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.