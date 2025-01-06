Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was fined $5,000 on Monday for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway.

The incident occurred during the third period of Toronto's 3-2 home win in overtime Sunday night.

Hathaway was carrying the puck along the boards when he was struck by Domi, who received a two-minute minor penalty for elbowing.

Domi, 29, has recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and a team-high 32 penalty minutes (tied with Jake McCabe) in 33 games this season, his second with the Maple Leafs and 10th in the NHL.

The fine amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.