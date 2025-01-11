Open Extended Reactions

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren was put on injured reserve Saturday after leaving the game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night after a collision in the crease.

Lindgren, 31, was struck in the side of the head by Montreal's Nick Suzuki, who was checked into the goalie by Brandon Duhaime, in the first minute of the second period.

The Capitals recalled goalie Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears. As Logan Thompson took over for Lindgren on Friday, Shepard may be in line for his first NHL start, against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Before leaving the game, Lindgren had stopped all nine shots he faced and the Capitals led 1-0. The Canadiens came back to win 3-2 in overtime. Lindgren is 10-8-2 overall this season, with a 2.65 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

Lindgren's IR designation means he will miss at least seven days. His first eligible return date is Jan. 18 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shepard, 29, is 15-7-1 with a 2.68 GAA, a .898 save percentage and one shutout in 23 games for Hershey this season. The 2023 AHL MVP and 2024 AHL Goaltender of the Year made four appearances for the Capitals last season, posting a 2-1-1 record (3.19 GAA, .894 save percentage).

