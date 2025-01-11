The Bruins seal a 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers thanks to this dramatic late winner from David Pastrnak. (1:10)

SUNRISE, Fla. -- David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with 2 seconds left in overtime and the Boston Bruins snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

It was the second goal of the day for Pastrnak, who has six in his last five games. He also had an assist. Morgan Geekie also had a goal and assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for the Bruins, who entered having scoring one goal or fewer in four of their past six games.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for Florida, including the tying goal with just 2 seconds left in regulation.

Oliver Wahlstrom had given Boston a 3-2, just a couple minutes after Reinhart's tying goal 43 seconds into the third. Wahlstrom, 24, claimed off waivers earlier in the season from the New York Islanders, is a Portland, Maine native who grew up a Bruins fan. The goal was his first in a Boston uniform.

Evan Rodrigues scored a power-play goal for Florida in the first that snapped his 15-game goal drought. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves for the hosts.

Despite the overtime loss, Florida remains the only team in the league that hasn't lost a one-goal regulation game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.