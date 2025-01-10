Open Extended Reactions

Forward Dylan Guenther, who leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals with 16, was ruled out indefinitely Friday with a lower-body injury.

Guenther was hurt Wednesday during Utah's 4-1 home loss to the Florida Panthers. He was on the receiving end of a hit from Florida forward Aleksander Barkov.

Asked whether the injury would end Guenther's season, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said, "It's long, but not that long."

Guenther, 21, was the ninth overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. The forward is in his third season with the franchise, which relocated to Utah from Arizona in the offseason.

With 34 points in 40 games, Guenther was on pace to surpass last season's career-high totals of 35 points and 18 goals in 45 games.

The Utah Hockey Club recalled forward Josh Doan from AHL affiliate Tucson on Friday. The son of Arizona franchise legend Shane Doan, Josh Doan appeared in nine games earlier this season and supplied a goal and an assist. He had five goals and four assists in 11 games for the then-Coyotes as a rookie in 2023-24.