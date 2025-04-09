DENVER -- Vegas forward Jack Eichel remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury after being a scratch from the Golden Knights' 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado on Tuesday night.

Coach Bruce Cassidy had no further updates on Eichel, the team's leading scorer with 93 points.

"We'll see where he's at when we get back home," Cassidy said after a game in which the Golden Knights were outshot 36-21.

The Golden Knights also scratched defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo due to an illness.

"A couple other guys were sick, but they played -- almost because we had to. (It's) going through the room, a little bit," Cassidy explained. "Hopefully we get back home, get away from the rink, guys could take care of that, get some rest and be good to go Thursday."

The team remains in firm control of the Pacific Division with the regular season coming to a close next week. Vegas has a six-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings after earning a point in the shootout loss. By picking up a point against Colorado, the Golden Knights secured home ice for a first-round playoff series.

Vegas is starting to round back into health. Forward Tomas Hertl has returned to practice after missing several games with an upper-body injury. Backup goalie Ilya Samsonov has been practicing with the Henderson Silver Knights, the team's AHL affiliate and may be back soon. He hasn't played for Vegas since March 23.

Eichel has struggled over his last four games, with no goals or assists. His next score will be his 100th with Vegas. He's trying to join Jonathan Marchessault (192), William Karlsson (160), Reilly Smith (127) and Mark Stone (108) as players who've notched 100 or more goals in a Vegas sweater.