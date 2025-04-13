Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech did not return to his team's 1-0 win on Sunday after he was hit high by New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter at the six-minute mark of the second period.

Cotter, a third liner who is in his first season with the Devils, received a five-minute major match penalty and game misconduct. After the game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy had no update on Pelech but added, "that's the kind of hit we don't like to see."

The Islanders have been eliminated from postseason contention, and Pelech, 30, is simply winding down a long season. He skated in 13 shifts on Sunday, covering 9:06 of ice time. For the season, he has 21 points.

Cotter and the Devils are headed to the postseason and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1. The 25-year-old center has 16 goals and 22 points this season.

The Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak by winning a day after they were eliminated. New York made the playoffs the past two seasons, losing to Carolina both times in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.