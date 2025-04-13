        <
          NHL playoff standings: What's at stake in Sunday's games

          Mats Zuccarello nets the winner in OT for the Wild (1:30)

          Mats Zuccarello helps the Wild complete the comeback with the winner in overtime against the Canucks. (1:30)

          • ESPN staffApr 13, 2025, 11:30 AM

          The 11 NHL games on Saturday helped solidify the playoff picture, as three teams (the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers and New York Islanders) have been officially eliminated from the race. Now it's just the Columbus Blue Jackets chasing the Montreal Canadiens.

          Out West, the St. Louis Blues kept hope alive for the Calgary Flames, losing in the shootout to the Seattle Kraken. But, with their victories, the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights clinched division titles.

          With the end of the regular season approaching on Thursday, here's what at stake in the nine games taking place on Sunday:

          Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
          1 p.m. (ESPN+)

          The Senators are locked in to the first wild-card position in the East (and a matchup against the top team in the Atlantic). The Flyers are currently fifth in the draft lottery order, two behind the Boston Bruins and one ahead of the Kraken.

          New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils
          1 p.m. (TNT)

          The Isles' playoff hopes were extinguished with their shootout loss on Saturday, and they are in the No. 10 spot in the draft lottery order, two behind the Ducks and Penguins, and one ahead of the Rangers and Red Wings. On the other side, the Devils are locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Metro, and will open the playoffs on the road against the Hurricanes.

          Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
          3:30 p.m. (TNT)

          One day, these proud franchises will be battling it out again for postseason positioning, but that day is not today. For this iteration of the matchup, Boston enters as the No. 4 seed in the draft lottery order, two ahead of Philly and three ahead of Seattle (the Bruins cannot catch the Predators for the No. 3 spot). The Pens are eighth, one behind the Sabres, tied with the Ducks, and two ahead of the Islanders.

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes
          5 p.m. (ESPN+)

          If things break correctly in the coming weeks, we could see these two teams collide again in the Eastern Conference finals. Toronto holds a four-point lead over the Lightning and Panthers atop the Atlantic Division, and clinches the division today if they win and the Lightning lose in any fashion. The Canes will go no higher or lower than second in the Metro, and they'll face off with the Devils to begin their postseason play.

          Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning
          6 p.m. (ESPN+)

          As noted above, the Lightning remain in the chase for the Atlantic crown and will just about need every W left on the schedule to do it. On the other side, the Sabres are high up in the draft lottery order (they begin Sunday No. 7), but that hasn't stopped them from playing some great hockey as of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

          Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
          6 p.m. (ESPN+)

          A rematch from Saturday's matinee in Columbus, which the Blue Jackets won 7-0. Columbus is five points and two regulation wins back of Montreal for the final wild-card spot with a game in hand. The Capitals are locked in to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but their Presidents' Trophy dreams are on thin ice; they are five points back of the Jets with three games left.

          Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets
          7 p.m. (ESPN+)

          The Oilers recently clinched their spot in the postseason, and a first-round matchup against the very familiar Los Angeles Kings (having faced them in three straight postseasons). What's left to determine is home-ice advantage, although the Kings are four points ahead with three games left for both clubs. As for the Jets, they are locked in as the No. 1 seed in the West, and just wait to see if they'll be playing the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues or Calgary Flames in Round 1.

          San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
          8 p.m. (ESPN+)

          Speaking of the Flames, they begin Sunday four games back of the Blues and five games back of the Wild, with two games in hand on both clubs. The chances are slim, but the door remains open for a final-week surge into the postseason. By way of potential tiebreakers, the Sharks have clinched the No. 1 spot in the draft lottery order.

          Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
          10 p.m. (ESPN)

          Sunday's nightcap pits the Avalanche -- who are locked in to the No. 3 spot in the Central, and a first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars -- against the Ducks, who appear to be about one year away from mounting a real run at the playoffs. Anaheim begins Sunday ninth in the draft lottery order, tied in points with Pittsburgh, one behind Buffalo and two ahead of the Islanders.

          With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators, 1 p.m.
          New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 1 p.m. (TNT)
          Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 6 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (SO)
          Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Washington Capitals 0
          Carolina Hurricanes 7, New York Rangers 3
          Los Angeles Kings 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
          Florida Panthers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 (SO)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 1, Montreal Canadiens 0 (OT)
          Winnipeg Jets 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (SO)
          Utah Hockey Club 5, Dallas Stars 3
          Minnesota Wild 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 5, Nashville Predators 3
          Seattle Kraken 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (SO)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 105.873417721519
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 101.721518987342
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 100.45
          Next game: vs. NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 95.4936708860759
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 90.2
          Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 98.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 84.0759493670886
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 79.9240506329114
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Boston Bruins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 74.825
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metro Division

          z - Washington Capitals

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 113.139240506329
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 102.759493670886
          Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 92.379746835443
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 86.1518987341772
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 1.7%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - New York Rangers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 83.025
          Next game: @ FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 83.0379746835443
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 79.95
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 77.8481012658228
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 116.85
          Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 108.65
          Next game: @ DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 101.234567901235
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 96.1728395061728
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 94.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 95.1604938271605
          Next game: vs. UTA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 89.175
          Next game: @ NSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 67.65
          Next game: vs. UTA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 58.425
          Next game: @ MTL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          y - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 109.675
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 104.835443037975
          Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 100.683544303797
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 93.4177215189873
          Next game: vs. SJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 16.5%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Points pace: 90.2
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 80.9620253164557
          Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Points pace: 76.9382716049383
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Points pace: 52.9367088607595
          Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: A "z" means that the team has clinched the top record in the conference. A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. More details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 20

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Boston Bruins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 21

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 28

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 23

          9. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27

          11. New York Rangers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 33

          12. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 29