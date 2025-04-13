Open Extended Reactions

The 11 NHL games on Saturday helped solidify the playoff picture, as three teams (the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers and New York Islanders) have been officially eliminated from the race. Now it's just the Columbus Blue Jackets chasing the Montreal Canadiens.

Out West, the St. Louis Blues kept hope alive for the Calgary Flames, losing in the shootout to the Seattle Kraken. But, with their victories, the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights clinched division titles.

With the end of the regular season approaching on Thursday, here's what at stake in the nine games taking place on Sunday:

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators

1 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Senators are locked in to the first wild-card position in the East (and a matchup against the top team in the Atlantic). The Flyers are currently fifth in the draft lottery order, two behind the Boston Bruins and one ahead of the Kraken.

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils

1 p.m. (TNT)

The Isles' playoff hopes were extinguished with their shootout loss on Saturday, and they are in the No. 10 spot in the draft lottery order, two behind the Ducks and Penguins, and one ahead of the Rangers and Red Wings. On the other side, the Devils are locked in to the No. 3 seed in the Metro, and will open the playoffs on the road against the Hurricanes.

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

3:30 p.m. (TNT)

One day, these proud franchises will be battling it out again for postseason positioning, but that day is not today. For this iteration of the matchup, Boston enters as the No. 4 seed in the draft lottery order, two ahead of Philly and three ahead of Seattle (the Bruins cannot catch the Predators for the No. 3 spot). The Pens are eighth, one behind the Sabres, tied with the Ducks, and two ahead of the Islanders.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes

5 p.m. (ESPN+)

If things break correctly in the coming weeks, we could see these two teams collide again in the Eastern Conference finals. Toronto holds a four-point lead over the Lightning and Panthers atop the Atlantic Division, and clinches the division today if they win and the Lightning lose in any fashion. The Canes will go no higher or lower than second in the Metro, and they'll face off with the Devils to begin their postseason play.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. (ESPN+)

As noted above, the Lightning remain in the chase for the Atlantic crown and will just about need every W left on the schedule to do it. On the other side, the Sabres are high up in the draft lottery order (they begin Sunday No. 7), but that hasn't stopped them from playing some great hockey as of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

6 p.m. (ESPN+)

A rematch from Saturday's matinee in Columbus, which the Blue Jackets won 7-0. Columbus is five points and two regulation wins back of Montreal for the final wild-card spot with a game in hand. The Capitals are locked in to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but their Presidents' Trophy dreams are on thin ice; they are five points back of the Jets with three games left.

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Oilers recently clinched their spot in the postseason, and a first-round matchup against the very familiar Los Angeles Kings (having faced them in three straight postseasons). What's left to determine is home-ice advantage, although the Kings are four points ahead with three games left for both clubs. As for the Jets, they are locked in as the No. 1 seed in the West, and just wait to see if they'll be playing the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues or Calgary Flames in Round 1.

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames

8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Speaking of the Flames, they begin Sunday four games back of the Blues and five games back of the Wild, with two games in hand on both clubs. The chances are slim, but the door remains open for a final-week surge into the postseason. By way of potential tiebreakers, the Sharks have clinched the No. 1 spot in the draft lottery order.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks

10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday's nightcap pits the Avalanche -- who are locked in to the No. 3 spot in the Central, and a first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars -- against the Ducks, who appear to be about one year away from mounting a real run at the playoffs. Anaheim begins Sunday ninth in the draft lottery order, tied in points with Pittsburgh, one behind Buffalo and two ahead of the Islanders.

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators, 1 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 6 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday's scoreboard

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (SO)

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Washington Capitals 0

Carolina Hurricanes 7, New York Rangers 3

Los Angeles Kings 5, Colorado Avalanche 4

Florida Panthers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 (SO)

Toronto Maple Leafs 1, Montreal Canadiens 0 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (SO)

Utah Hockey Club 5, Dallas Stars 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Nashville Predators 3

Seattle Kraken 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (SO)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 105.873417721519

Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 101.721518987342

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 100.45

Next game: vs. NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Ottawa Senators

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 95.4936708860759

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 90.2

Next game: vs. CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84.0759493670886

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 79.9240506329114

Next game: @ TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 74.825

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

z - Washington Capitals

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 113.139240506329

Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 102.759493670886

Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92.379746835443

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 86.1518987341772

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1.7%

Tragic number: 3

e - New York Rangers

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 83.025

Next game: @ FLA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New York Islanders

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 83.0379746835443

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 79.95

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 77.8481012658228

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

z - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 114

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 116.85

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 108.65

Next game: @ DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 1

Points pace: 101.234567901235

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 1

Points pace: 96.1728395061728

Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 94.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 95.1604938271605

Next game: vs. UTA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 89%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Utah Hockey Club

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 89.175

Next game: @ NSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 67.65

Next game: vs. UTA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 58.425

Next game: @ MTL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

y - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 109.675

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 104.835443037975

Next game: @ EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 100.683544303797

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 93.4177215189873

Next game: vs. SJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 16.5%

Tragic number: 3

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 90.2

Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 80.9620253164557

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 76.9382716049383

Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 52.9367088607595

Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: A "z" means that the team has clinched the top record in the conference. A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. More details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

