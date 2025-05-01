Jay Harris details the Rangers being close to hiring former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as their next head coach. (0:19)

The New York Rangers are in advanced contract talks to make former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan the next head coach, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be one of the richest coaching contracts in NHL history, the sources said.

Sullivan would head to New York in a move that is coming together three days after he left his job with Pittsburgh, where he coached for 10 seasons and won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

The Penguins have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons amid a retooling of the roster.

David Quinn, Sullivan's top assistant in Pittsburgh, is not expected to join him in New York. Quinn will be a candidate for other head coaching vacancies, including Pittsburgh's, according to sources.

John Tortorella is a strong possibility to re-join the Rangers as well. Sullivan, Quinn and Tortorella were all on the coaching staff for Team USA at Four Nations.

In New York, Sullivan replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired after the Rangers didn't make the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Sullivan was selected by the Rangers in the 1987 NHL draft but never played for New York, choosing to stay in college at Boston University before going on to an 11-year NHL playing career with four teams.

Sullivan, 57, previously served as a Rangers assistant coach from 2009 to 2013. He also was the head coach of the Boston Bruins for the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.