The sea of white in Winnipeg chanted "M-V-P!" in unison during the Jets' Game 2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck heard and appreciated those chants.

"It means a whole lot. I love this crowd. I love this city," said Hellebuyck, who stopped 21 shots in Winnipeg's 4-0 victory that evened their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

It was Hellebuyck's first playoff shutout since a 1-0 blanking of the Edmonton Oilers in the first round in 2021, and the fourth postseason shutout of his career. Hellebuyck led the NHL with eight shutouts in the regular season, which helped him become a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP and for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender, an award he won last season and in 2020.

Prior to Friday night, he had not been that same goaltender in the postseason.

Considered by many the best netminder in the world, Hellebuyck was the worst goalie statistically in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs entering Game 2. He was 4-4 with an .836 save percentage, the lowest for any goalie with at least three postseason games played. He was last in the playoffs through eight games with a minus-9.68 goals saved above expected. He had a 3.75 goals-against average as well, after sporting a GAA of 2.00 and a .925 save percentage in the regular season.

Yet the Jets' faith in their goaltender never wavered.

"We rely on him. Sometimes too much. But he was incredible tonight," said defenseman Josh Morrissey, who missed Game 1 against Dallas and most of Game 7 against St. Louis with an injury. "That's what he does every night for us. He's an incredible goaltender. He makes very difficult saves look very easy, routinely and often. You could tell he was feeling it tonight. When he's feeling it like that, it gives the players in front of him a lot of confidence."

Jets coach Scott Arniel said his goalie was "fantastic" in Game 2.

"Sometimes we take him for granted because he makes the hard look easy, but he had some acrobatic ones tonight," Arniel said.

That was especially true in the second period. The Jets built a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Nik Ehlers, whose shot deflected off the skate of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell. Hellebuyck made nine saves in that opening frame.

"We pushed hard in the second to try and climb back in the game," said Dallas coach Peter DeBoer. "Hellebuyck made some saves. We get one there, maybe the momentum shifts. But that was the game. He was a good. He was really good. We can always make it more difficult on him, but he was really good."

After the game, Hellebuyck told Sportsnet that he believed he was back on his game after the shutout win.

"Now it's locked in. We broke it down to build it back together," he said. "I like where it's at. I like where the team's playing. I'm really excited for the series. It's been fun."

Whether the fun continues on the road for Sunday's Game 3 is anyone's guess.

Hellebuyck was a disaster in the Jets' three games in St. Louis, giving up 16 goals on 66 shots (.758 save percentage) and getting pulled in each loss. In his past eight postseason road games, Hellebuyck is 1-7 with a .838 save percentage and a 5.19 goals-against average.

"We're still playing hockey, and it's May. That's fun. It's the best time of year, because you've dialed your game in all year long," Hellebuyck said.

The Jets said they need to be better in front of their goalie on the road.

"It's going to be a tough building. They grabbed home ice from us by winning Game 1," Arniel said. "It's [about] lessons learned. Take some of the things from that series. We know we have to do a lot of what we did tonight."