The Minnesota Wild have signed 2022 first-round draft pick Danila Yurov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Financial terms of the deal with the 21-year-old Russian forward were not disclosed in Friday's announcement.

Yurov tallied 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) and a plus-15 rating in 46 games with the Kontinental Hockey League's Metallurg Magnitogorsk during the 2024-25 season.

He set career highs across the board during the previous campaign with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 62 games.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Yurov won a gold medal with Russia at the 2020 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and added a silver medal at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship.