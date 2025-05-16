Dallas' Jamie Benn sends Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele to the ice with a punch to the face late in Game 5. (1:21)

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Friday after his exchange with Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele during the third period of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

The Jets staved off elimination with a 4-0 victory over the Stars on Thursday. Dallas, which hosts Winnipeg in Game 6 on Saturday, leads 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Tempers flare in Stars-Jets.



Jamie Benn, Mark Scheifele and Brandon Tanev received roughing penalties. Benn and Tanev also received misconduct penalties. pic.twitter.com/SbTzB5k5mR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2025

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Winnipeg was nursing a 3-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the third period when Benn pulled down Scheifele near the boards.

The players were separated briefly and Scheifele was held by linesman Ryan Daisy when Benn unleashed a short jab to the Jets forward's jaw. The blow caused both Scheifele and Daisy to fall to the ice.

Benn received a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct.

Jets forward Brandon Tanev, who attempted to intervene, was issued a game misconduct and Scheifele received a roughing penalty.