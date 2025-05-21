Which NHL teams have won back-to-back Stanley Cups?

Open Extended Reactions

Winning a championship is hard, but doing it again a season later is even harder. A select group of talented teams throughout NHL history have secured consecutive titles. The Florida Panthers have a chance to become the first team since the 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Check out the teams that have won consecutive NHL titles below.

Montreal Canadiens

1976, 1977, 1978, 1979

1968, 1969

1965, 1966

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

1930, 1931

Detroit Red Wings

1997, 1998

1954, 1955

1937, 1936

Pittsburgh Penguins

2016, 2017

1991, 1992

Edmonton Oilers

1987, 1988

1984, 1985

Toronto Maple Leafs

1962, 1963, 1964

1947, 1948, 1949

Tampa Bay Lightning

2020, 2021

New York Islanders

1980, 1981, 1982, 1983

Philadelphia Flyers

1974, 1975

St. Louis Eagles

1920, 1921

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.