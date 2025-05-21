        <
        >

          Which NHL teams have won back-to-back Stanley Cups?

          The Montreal Canadiens won back-to-back Stanley Cups five separate times. Focus on Sport/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          May 21, 2025, 07:35 PM

          Winning a championship is hard, but doing it again a season later is even harder. A select group of talented teams throughout NHL history have secured consecutive titles. The Florida Panthers have a chance to become the first team since the 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

          Check out the teams that have won consecutive NHL titles below.

          Montreal Canadiens

          • 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979

          • 1968, 1969

          • 1965, 1966

          • 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

          • 1930, 1931

          Detroit Red Wings

          • 1997, 1998

          • 1954, 1955

          • 1937, 1936

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          • 2016, 2017

          • 1991, 1992

          Edmonton Oilers

          • 1987, 1988

          • 1984, 1985

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          • 1962, 1963, 1964

          • 1947, 1948, 1949

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          • 2020, 2021

          New York Islanders

          • 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983

          Philadelphia Flyers

          • 1974, 1975

          St. Louis Eagles

          • 1920, 1921

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.