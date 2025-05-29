Who has won the NHL rookie of the year? Winners by year

First awarded in 1933, the Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."
Plainly, it is reserved for the NHL's most outstanding rookie.
Named after former league president Frank Calder, the award is decided by a Professional Hockey Writers Association poll at the end of the regular season. Each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system.
To be eligible for the award, a player must not have played more than 25 games in any single preceding season, nor in six or more games in each of any two previous seasons in any major professional league.
Calder Memorial Trophy winners list
2024: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks
2023: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
2022: Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
2020: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
2019: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
2018: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
2017: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
2016: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks
2015: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
2014: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
2013: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
2012: Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
2011: Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes
2010: Tyler Myers, Buffalo Sabres
2009: Steve Mason, Columbus Blue Jackets
2008: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2007: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
2006: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2005: No winner due to the NHL lockout
2004: Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins
2003: Barret Jackman, St. Louis Blues
2002: Dany Heatley, Atlanta Thrashers
2001: Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks
2000: Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils
1999: Chris Drury, Colorado Avalanche
1998: Sergei Samsonov, Boston Bruins
1997: Bryan Berard, New York Islanders
1996: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators
1995: Peter Forsberg, Quebec Nordiques
1994: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
1993: Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg Jets
1992: Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks
1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
1990: Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames
1989: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
1988: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames
1987: Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles Kings
1986: Gary Suter, Calgary Flames
1985: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres
1983: Steve Larmer, Chicago Black Hawks
1982: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets
1981: Peter Stastny, Quebec Nordiques
1980: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
1979: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars
1978: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
1977: Willi Plett, Atlanta Flames
1976: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
1975: Eric Vail, Atlanta Flames
1974: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
1973: Steve Vickers, New York Rangers
1972: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
1971: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres
1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
1969: Danny Grant, Minnesota North Stars
1968: Derek Sanderson, Boston Bruins
1967: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
1966: Brit Selby, Toronto Maple Leafs
1965: Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings
1964: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens
1963: Kent Douglas, Toronto Maple Leafs
1962: Bobby Rousseau, Montreal Canadiens
1961: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
1960: Bill Hay, Chicago Black Hawks
1959: Ralph Backstrom, Montreal Canadiens
1958: Frank Mahovlich, Toronto Maple Leafs
1957: Larry Regan, Boston Bruins
1956: Glenn Hall, Detroit Red Wings
1955: Ed Litzenberger, Chicago Black Hawks
1953: Gump Worsley, New York Rangers
1954: Camille Henry, New York Rangers
1952: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
1951: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
1950: Jack Gelineau, Boston Bruins
1949: Pentti Lund, New York Rangers
1948: Jim McFadden, Detroit Red Wings
1947: Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leafs
1946: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers
1945: Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs
1944: Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs
1943: Gaye Stewart, Toronto Maple Leafs
1942: Grant Warwick, New York Rangers
1941: Johnny Quilty, Montreal Canadiens
1940: Kilby MacDonald, New York Rangers
1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
1938: Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago Black Hawks
1937: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs
1936: Mike Karakas, Chicago Black Hawks
1935: Sweeney Schriner, New York Americans
1934: Russ Blinco, Montreal Maroons
1933: Carl Voss, Detroit Red Wings
Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.