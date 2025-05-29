Who has won the NHL rookie of the year? Winners by year

Open Extended Reactions

First awarded in 1933, the Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."

Plainly, it is reserved for the NHL's most outstanding rookie.

Named after former league president Frank Calder, the award is decided by a Professional Hockey Writers Association poll at the end of the regular season. Each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system.

To be eligible for the award, a player must not have played more than 25 games in any single preceding season, nor in six or more games in each of any two previous seasons in any major professional league.

Calder Memorial Trophy winners list

2024: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

2023: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

2022: Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

2020: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2019: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

2018: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

2017: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

2016: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

2015: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

2014: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2013: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

2012: Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

2011: Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes

2010: Tyler Myers, Buffalo Sabres

2009: Steve Mason, Columbus Blue Jackets

2008: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2007: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2006: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2005: No winner due to the NHL lockout

2004: Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins

2003: Barret Jackman, St. Louis Blues

2002: Dany Heatley, Atlanta Thrashers

2001: Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks

2000: Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils

1999: Chris Drury, Colorado Avalanche

1998: Sergei Samsonov, Boston Bruins

1997: Bryan Berard, New York Islanders

1996: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators

1995: Peter Forsberg, Quebec Nordiques

1994: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils

1993: Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg Jets

1992: Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks

1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks

1990: Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames

1989: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

1988: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames

1987: Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles Kings

1986: Gary Suter, Calgary Flames

1985: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres

1983: Steve Larmer, Chicago Black Hawks

1982: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets

1981: Peter Stastny, Quebec Nordiques

1980: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins

1979: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars

1978: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

1977: Willi Plett, Atlanta Flames

1976: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

1975: Eric Vail, Atlanta Flames

1974: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders

1973: Steve Vickers, New York Rangers

1972: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

1971: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres

1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks

1969: Danny Grant, Minnesota North Stars

1968: Derek Sanderson, Boston Bruins

1967: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

1966: Brit Selby, Toronto Maple Leafs

1965: Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings

1964: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens

1963: Kent Douglas, Toronto Maple Leafs

1962: Bobby Rousseau, Montreal Canadiens

1961: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

1960: Bill Hay, Chicago Black Hawks

1959: Ralph Backstrom, Montreal Canadiens

1958: Frank Mahovlich, Toronto Maple Leafs

1957: Larry Regan, Boston Bruins

1956: Glenn Hall, Detroit Red Wings

1955: Ed Litzenberger, Chicago Black Hawks

1953: Gump Worsley, New York Rangers

1954: Camille Henry, New York Rangers

1952: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens

1951: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings

1950: Jack Gelineau, Boston Bruins

1949: Pentti Lund, New York Rangers

1948: Jim McFadden, Detroit Red Wings

1947: Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leafs

1946: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers

1945: Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs

1944: Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs

1943: Gaye Stewart, Toronto Maple Leafs

1942: Grant Warwick, New York Rangers

1941: Johnny Quilty, Montreal Canadiens

1940: Kilby MacDonald, New York Rangers

1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins

1938: Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago Black Hawks

1937: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs

1936: Mike Karakas, Chicago Black Hawks

1935: Sweeney Schriner, New York Americans

1934: Russ Blinco, Montreal Maroons

1933: Carl Voss, Detroit Red Wings

