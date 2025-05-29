        <
        >

          Who has won the NHL rookie of the year? Winners by year

          Connor Bedard poses with the Calder Memorial Trophy after winning NHL rookie of the year in 2024. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 29, 2025, 11:31 PM

          First awarded in 1933, the Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."

          Plainly, it is reserved for the NHL's most outstanding rookie.

          Named after former league president Frank Calder, the award is decided by a Professional Hockey Writers Association poll at the end of the regular season. Each voter ranks the top five candidates on a 10-7-5-3-1 points system.

          To be eligible for the award, a player must not have played more than 25 games in any single preceding season, nor in six or more games in each of any two previous seasons in any major professional league.

          Calder Memorial Trophy winners list

          2024: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

          2023: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

          2022: Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

          2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

          2020: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

          2019: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

          2018: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

          2017: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

          2016: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

          2015: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

          2014: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

          2013: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

          2012: Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

          2011: Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes

          2010: Tyler Myers, Buffalo Sabres

          2009: Steve Mason, Columbus Blue Jackets

          2008: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

          2007: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

          2006: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

          2005: No winner due to the NHL lockout

          2004: Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins

          2003: Barret Jackman, St. Louis Blues

          2002: Dany Heatley, Atlanta Thrashers

          2001: Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks

          2000: Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils

          1999: Chris Drury, Colorado Avalanche

          1998: Sergei Samsonov, Boston Bruins

          1997: Bryan Berard, New York Islanders

          1996: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators

          1995: Peter Forsberg, Quebec Nordiques

          1994: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils

          1993: Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg Jets

          1992: Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks

          1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks

          1990: Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames

          1989: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

          1988: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames

          1987: Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles Kings

          1986: Gary Suter, Calgary Flames

          1985: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

          1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres

          1983: Steve Larmer, Chicago Black Hawks

          1982: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets

          1981: Peter Stastny, Quebec Nordiques

          1980: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins

          1979: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars

          1978: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders

          1977: Willi Plett, Atlanta Flames

          1976: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders

          1975: Eric Vail, Atlanta Flames

          1974: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders

          1973: Steve Vickers, New York Rangers

          1972: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

          1971: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres

          1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks

          1969: Danny Grant, Minnesota North Stars

          1968: Derek Sanderson, Boston Bruins

          1967: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins

          1966: Brit Selby, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1965: Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings

          1964: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens

          1963: Kent Douglas, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1962: Bobby Rousseau, Montreal Canadiens

          1961: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1960: Bill Hay, Chicago Black Hawks

          1959: Ralph Backstrom, Montreal Canadiens

          1958: Frank Mahovlich, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1957: Larry Regan, Boston Bruins

          1956: Glenn Hall, Detroit Red Wings

          1955: Ed Litzenberger, Chicago Black Hawks

          1953: Gump Worsley, New York Rangers

          1954: Camille Henry, New York Rangers

          1952: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens

          1951: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings

          1950: Jack Gelineau, Boston Bruins

          1949: Pentti Lund, New York Rangers

          1948: Jim McFadden, Detroit Red Wings

          1947: Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1946: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers

          1945: Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1944: Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1943: Gaye Stewart, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1942: Grant Warwick, New York Rangers

          1941: Johnny Quilty, Montreal Canadiens

          1940: Kilby MacDonald, New York Rangers

          1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins

          1938: Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago Black Hawks

          1937: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs

          1936: Mike Karakas, Chicago Black Hawks

          1935: Sweeney Schriner, New York Americans

          1934: Russ Blinco, Montreal Maroons

          1933: Carl Voss, Detroit Red Wings

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.