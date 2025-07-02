Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the signings of forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and defenseman Phil Kemp on Wednesday.

Mantha's deal is for $2.5 million for next season. Harvey-Pinard signed a one-year deal for $775,000, and Kemp's is a two-year contract for a total of $1.55 million.

Mantha, 30, had four goals and three assists in 13 games with the Calgary Flames in 2024-25. He has 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) in 507 games over 10 seasons with four teams.

Harvey-Pinard, 26, appeared in one game with Montreal last season. In 82 career games over parts of the past four seasons with the Canadiens, he has 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists).

Kemp, 26, played in only one game for Edmonton (Jan. 13, 2024) since being drafted in the seventh round by the Oilers in 2017.