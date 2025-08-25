Open Extended Reactions

With the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup wrapped up, the unofficial start of the 2026 NHL draft scouting season has begun. Junior teams kick off training camp in the next few weeks, NCAA players are settling into campus, and hockey season is right around the corner.

As was the case last year, certain players will dominate the conversation atop the class. Because of rule changes, we're seeing players make the jump from Canadian major junior play to the NCAA. It will be interesting to track how those players develop -- and the impact that older competition has on them.

NHL teams made it clear in the 2025 draft that big defensemen and skilled forwards with bite are valued at a high premium. There is no shortage of right-handed defensemen who will be in the top-10 discussion this season, and a few highly skilled forwards many teams will be tracking closely. These are the players worth familiarizing yourself with, especially if your team is not expected to be a Stanley Cup playoff contender this season.

Note: This list is in alphabetical order with the exception of the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in the 2026 draft in the first spot.

Gavin McKenna

LW, Penn State Nittany Lions (NCAA)

This is the obvious name on the list. The hubbub around his decision to play in the NCAA led "SportsCenter" -- a testament to the star quality of this prospect.

McKenna was one of the best players in the Canadian Hockey League last season, and he will be one of the best -- if not the best -- players in the NCAA this season. Making the jump to Penn State, McKenna is a bring-you-out-of-your-seat offensive dynamo. A playmaker first, McKenna is usually the best player on the ice.

He draws defensive coverage, makes plays at full speed and turns every skater on the ice with him into a threat to score because of his elite puck-distribution skill. Expect him to be among the NCAA's best players in transition, turning defenders into pretzels and playing in every key situation.

The NCAA will give McKenna the opportunity to add to his lean frame and learn to play against bigger, stronger opponents as he prepares to compete in the NHL next October. You could say he's one to watch, but the reality is he is the one to watch in this class, and he will be all over the highlight reels.

Ethan Belchetz

LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

A mammoth winger playing for the Spitfires, Belchetz' 6-foot-5 frame will be impossible to miss. He has developed the ability to physically impose himself to impact the game, which was evident at the recent Hlinka-Gretzky Cup for Canada. He's learning to use his body along the wall to protect pucks, bump players off balance and bully his way to the dangerous areas of the ice.

Given his physical package and willingness to engage physically, it is easy to understand why teams are excited about him. He's a powerful winger with above-average puck skill and shooting ability. If he can add speed and bite to his play style, it won't be surprising to see teams target him with a top-10 pick -- the way they did with Brady Martin and Porter Martone in the 2025 class.

Viggo Björck

C/W, Djurgårdens (J20)

It is generally a good sign when you break scoring records and are moved out of your age group (Hlinka) to play in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Björck fits the bill. He's a highly skilled center who possesses quality playmaking ability. His creative playstyle showcases elite hockey sense, and he has the ability to control the game with a package of good acceleration, a quick release and above-average puckhandling skill. He's strong on pucks, defensively sound and a projectable NHL center.

If he grows a couple of inches, there is a real chance he will hear his name called in the top five in June.

Tynan Lawrence

C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Coming off a Clark Cup MVP season in the USHL as a 16-year-old, Lawrence will be a fascinating watch in his final junior season. He's committed to Boston University for 2026-27.

Having success as a young center in the USHL is no easy task, and Lawrence was more than up to it. He has excellent instincts on both sides of the puck, allowing him to thrive on the penalty kill and power play. I expect he will be in the top units of both for Muskegon this season.

Offensively, he has a smooth catch and release and can let pucks fly once he gets to the middle of the ice. He should be one of the top creators in transition this season with his ability to make plays at speed off the rush. Lawrence will be a key play driver for the Lumberjacks and will be tasked with winning his minutes offensively while playing sound defensive hockey. Scouts like his work rate and instincts, and there's a path to being a top-10 pick if he dominates the way some believe he can.

Tynan Lawrence will skate for the Muskegon Lumberjacks this season before heading to Boston University in 2026-27. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ryan Lin

D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

He won't bring you out of your seat with razzle-dazzle the way some players on this list will, but there is arguably not a more well-rounded defenseman in the draft. Lin is the type of player who often goes unnoticed because he doesn't make mistakes.

He shuts plays down early with proper angles, a good stick and excellent reads. His hockey sense and decision-making are two of his best qualities, allowing him to make the simple play and start his team up the ice with a quality first pass. He plays in every situation, including the penalty kill and power play, and should be the engine of the Giants this season.

His offensive numbers don't jump off the page, but with some development to his skating he has the potential to be an elite, two-way defender who dictates the game on both sides of the puck. Lin is going to play 30 minutes per game for Vancouver this season and have every opportunity to thrive offensively and defensively. If he grows a few inches -- he's 5-11 -- it will only help his draft stock.

Mathis Preston

C/W, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

One of the most exciting players to watch at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, Preston is a crafty playmaker with smooth skating and elite hockey sense.

His offensive instincts constantly have him in the right spot at the right time, drawing defenders toward him before making a play that creates a high-danger chance for a teammate. He's evasive, makes good decisions with the puck and uses his quick hands to execute with ease.

He's going to be one the biggest offensive producers this season as a draft-eligible player. If he continues to develop his offensive toolbox, he'll be a top-10 pick because of his ceiling as a high-end winger in the NHL. Given his late-July birthday, I would expect him to star at the U18 world championship next year if he's not in the WHL playoffs. Wherever he's playing, he will catch your eye with his highlight-reel skill.

Chase Reid

D, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Reid's development curve has been fascinating to watch, and he will have every opportunity to lead the Greyhounds' blue line this season.

The right-handed defenseman is a good blend of smooth mobility, high-end offensive instincts, quality transition play and enough raw talent to mold into a legitimate top-pairing defender. He will undoubtedly be of the OHL's best defensemen this season and will be relied upon to play heavy matchups in key situations, producing offense.

It is rare that a defenseman produces a point per game in the Division I season, but Reid did, and it put him on a lot of NHL radars. If his defensive game keeps improving and he becomes elite on both sides of the puck in transition, he will be a hot commodity in the upcoming draft.

Ryan Roobroeck

C/W, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

Roobroeck will be one of the most intriguing prospects to watch this season with many scouts wondering where he will play. He has a late-September birthday, so he'll be in his third OHL season after leading Niagara in scoring in his D-I year.

The real question is whether Roobroeck will play at center or on the wing as he did in his first two seasons. At 6-4 with good skating, reliable special teams play and an NHL-quality shot, his value will significantly increase if he can prove his capabilities as a play-driving center. If he develops his playmaking in the middle of the ice to become more of a dual threat and more physically engaged, there is every reason to believe he will be a top-10 pick.

There is a lot of potential for Roobroeck, and it will be interesting to track where he is positioned and how that impacts his ability to drive the action.

Ryan Roobroeck's ability to play effectively as a center will have a big impact on where he's drafted. Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Daxon Rudolph

D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Rudolph's development took off in the back half of last season, and he should be the leader of the Prince Albert blue line this season.

With more opportunities, Rudolph is likely to put up offensive numbers with his ability to beat defenders and find open teammates for high-danger scoring chances. He's a well-rounded player with good skating that allows him to defend the rush well with gap control. He has thrived when elevated to higher-leverage matchups, and it will be interesting to see how he owns that role for the entire WHL season in his draft year.

Teams will be watching closely to see if he can continue to control play on both sides of the puck and produce offensively as a right-handed blueliner.

Ivar Stenberg

LW/RW, Frölunda HC (SHL)

An ace in transition and with the ability to play both wings, Stenberg has turned heads regardless of the level at which he plays.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

He looked like the best player at the world junior showcase as an underaged player after torching the J20 league in his 17-year-old season. He was two weeks from being draft-eligible in 2025 and is on the inside track to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

Playing in the SHL in your draft year is no joke, and Stenberg has the skating, creativity and skill to thrive with Frölunda. His ability to make his teammates better by running a power play, facilitating offense in transition with speed along with elite playmaking and above-average instincts make him an attractive player. At this stage, he projects to be a top-line NHL winger, and he will only improve his value if he continues to develop his play off the puck.

Keaton Verhoeff

D, University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA)

A 6-4, minutes-eating, right-handed defenseman with leadership qualities? You know that's got the attention of the NHL scouting world.

There are some who believe Verhoeff will challenge McKenna for the top spot in the upcoming draft. On skill alone, that's a tough case to make. But given Verhoeff's size, ability to impact the game and the fact that he's a right-handed defenseman, it would not be surprising if some teams felt that way.

He is a go-to player in every situation and should be a key member of the North Dakota blue line this fall. He makes a good first pass to exit the zone, his shot is NHL-caliber, and he has the hockey sense to facilitate offense in the zone.

Defensively, he's further along than others in this draft class, and that will only improve against tougher competition in the NCAA. If he can improve his skating to match pace, defend in transition and quickly move to offense, he will be drafted in the top three.