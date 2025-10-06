Open Extended Reactions

It's time for a new NHL season, which means unique goalie masks return across the league.

Goaltenders use their masks to express creativity or pay homage to the people closest to them. The designs are eye-catching, and this season is no different.

In a nod to Long Island's stormy waters, New York Islanders goalie David Rittich features sailors in the water. Los Angeles Kings goalie Anton Forsberg highlights his dog on his lid. Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson's look includes a reference to the 2006 film "Night At The Museum."

Here's a look at some of the best goalie masks this season.

Petr Mrazek

It's fitting for a goalie based near Disneyland that Mrázek's mask features a duck on a roller coaster, with the track winding around the mask.

Jeremy Swayman

Swayman has a history of honoring Boston with his designs, and this one follows that pattern. It includes a classic Bruins logo and the Bunker Hill Monument. The hand of Swayman's niece is also on the back.

Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo is recycling a look from last season that has a huge bear decal with glowing eyes on the top.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Buffalo rage has become a common theme for Luukkonen through the years, and it continues this season.

Alex Lyon

It's a sleek design for Lyon, with buffaloes on both sides.

Dustin Wolf

Living up to his surname, Wolf's lid features a terrifying wolf on the top.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf warms up before an NHL preseason game. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Ivan Prosvetov

Prosvetov's look has multiple interesting details. The back features Canadian and Russian flags, representing his birthplace and where he currently plays. The Calgary tower is on one side, while a bear is on the other. But the best detail is also the most menacing -- a skull on top.

Frederik Andersen

A Lego-like Danish brick Viking is the main character for Anderson's sweet lid.

Spencer Knight

With this season marking a century of the Blackhawks, Knight opted for specific references to the franchise -- and city.

Arvid Soderblom

Soderblom has a similarly heavy Blackhawks-themed lid this season.

Arvid Soderblom brings a simple mask with the Blackhawks. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Scott Wedgewood

Wedgewood might have the most fun design in the NHL. His mask features a cartoon of his two dogs Bucky and Captain surfing on an avalanche alongside his daughter, who is on a tube.

Scott Wedgewood returns a popular mask from last season. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Trent Miner

Animals are a common element of masks, and Miner's is on par. A bald eagle is on one side with a grizzly bear on the other for an intimidating look.

Elvis Merzlikins

Merzlikins debuted a mask last season in honor of his former teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who died last August.

The design pairs Gaudreau's No. 13 with a bowl of pasta on the left and a beer on the right -- nods to his favorite postgame meal and drink.

Jet Greaves

The Blue Jackets' logo is a prominent piece of Greaves' lid.

Jake Oettinger

Oettinger's mask -- which debuted last season -- features members of the Stars' equipment team for a Western-themed look that also includes cowboys playing poker.

Introducing: Jake Oettinger's newest mask! 🦦



Designed by Stars equipment team, Denny, Laz, and Steggy on a truck ride from New Jersey to Long Island, the trio came up with the idea for a Western-themed mask, with cowboys playing poker, Jake's signature Otter riding a Bull, and... pic.twitter.com/DeIEpLW4yl — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 29, 2025

Casey DeSmith

With DeSmith's daughter being a dinosaur fan, he opted for a massive T. rex in a Jurassic Park-themed mask.

John Gibson

The Red Wings' logo is on the top of Gibson's simple look, but the star of the show is the octopus tentacles on the bottom.

Cam Talbot

Talbot has a clean mask to rock this season.

Cam Talbot's new mask with the Detroit Red Wings includes a winged wheel on the side. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stuart Skinner

Skinner has multiple references to Edmonton with his design, including the skyline and iconic oil rigs of the city.

Calvin Pickard

Oil is the name of the game for Pickard's simple look.

Daniil Tarasov

The gold pops out on Tarasov's mask with an interesting biomechanical panther on top.

Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper

Kuemper's black-and-silver design is a perfect fit for the Kings' third jersey.

Anton Forsberg

Forsberg's family dog is the star of this design, sitting on a throne like a true king.

Filip Gustavsson

Gustavsson's look pays homage to pond hockey and ice fishing for a cool design.

Jesper Wallstedt

Wallstedt's mask pays homage to pine trees, which are a major part of Minnesota.

Sam Montembeault

Montembeault's lid includes glow-in-the-dark elements, but most importantly, pays tribute to the legendary Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, who died in September.

Jakub Dobes

A wolf is prominently featured on Dobes' mask.

Jakub Dobes is returning a mask from the previous season. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Juuse Saros

Saros is trying his best to intimidate opposing players with this lid, which includes glowing eyes and fangs.

Justus Annunen

Annunen has one of the more creative designs as the Predators' mascot, Gnash, is the main theme.

Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom has a look reminiscent of a prototypical Viking -- beard and all.

Jake Allen

Allen often keeps his masks simple, and this one is a vintage look.

Ilya Sorokin

Thunderbolts and heavy waves create a stormy picture for Sorokin's new mask.

David Rittich

Rittich's mask has all the elements of a terrifying storm -- a lighthouse on top, a pirate on the side and a captain hoping for the best.

Igor Shesterkin

The Statue of Liberty is once again a prominent part of Shesterkin's mask, but there are other cool details, too. The roof of Madison Square Garden and New York City's skyline are just the tip of the iceberg for this look that celebrates the Rangers' 100th season.

Jonathan Quick

Similar to Shesterkin, Quick paid homage to the centennial campaign in a simple, yet effective mask. He has every retired number in the franchise on the front, as well as the Rangers' championship banners on the back.

Linus Ullmark

A Bowser-esque warrior on the back highlights the clean mask with multiple nods to vikings.

Leevi Merilainen

Merilainen has a simple mask for this season.

Leevi Merilainen brings a simple design for his mask (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Samuel Ersson

Ersson debuted this mask last season. It incorporates the "City of Brotherly Love" with the Flyers' logo.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson's mask utilizes the "City of Brotherly Love" moniker. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Dan Vladar

The back of Vladar's lid includes the classic "LOVE" Statue in Philadelphia as well as "Brotherly Love" on top near a silhouette of the Liberty Bell.

Tristan Jarry

Last season, Jarry's mask had the animated comedy series "Tom and Jerry" on it with Jerry catching a fish on a line with a hockey stick. This time, Tom and Jerry return to drive a car alongside Jarry's pups.

Arturs Silovs

Silovs' lid is nicknamed "Man of Steel," and it's a sweet design in his arsenal this season.

Yaroslav Askarov

No surprise here -- sharks are a big theme for Askarov's masks, one of which includes a pretty realistic design.

Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic has a pretty menacing shark on the top of his lid.

Sharks are unsurprisingly a common element of Alex Nedeljkovic's mask. Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Joey Daccord

Seattle's black third jersey is a perfect opportunity for Daccord to bring out this sweet mask.

Philipp Grubauer

Grubauer's all-white lid is one of the more versatile in the league.

It's a crispy white design for Philipp Grubauer's mask. Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Jordan Binnington

A classic music note is the key feature of Binnington's mask, which also includes retro striping and raw sketch details.

Joel Hofer

From the classic Blues logo to the golden brass notes, Hofer's mask reps St. Louis perfectly.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

In one of the neater designs, Vasilevskiy's mask follows a "Gzhel" style, which is a style of blue and white ceramics that are inspired by a village near Moscow named Gzhel.

Jonas Johansson

Johansson's lid follows more of a pirate theme. There's a ship wheel controlled by a skull on top and a crossbone logo on the side.

Anthony Stolarz

Chrome leaves serve as the main element of Stolarz' blue-and-white mask.

Dennis Hildeby

Unlike Stolarz, the leaves on Hildeby's mask are larger for a frosty white look.

Dennis Hildeby's lid is a sleek design. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Karel Vejmelka

A mammoth reminiscent of the Ice Age crashes through glaciers on Vejmelka's lid for a design that pops.

Vitek Vanecek

Vanecek's icy blue look is headlined by mammoth on top and the Rocky Mountains on the side.

Thatcher Demko

Demko's lid has multiple elements for a chilly look.

Thatcher Demko is known for his unique mask designs. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Kevin Lankinen

Canucks colors are strong on Lanknen's simple mask.

Kevin Lankinen's simple yet effective design for his mask. Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Adin Hill

From Oettinger to Hill, cowboys might be a common theme around the league. Hill has a lone cowboy on the side of his lid with some cacti in the middle.

Adin Hill displays some of the best masks across the NHL. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Akira Schmid

The Las Vegas elements are strong for Schmid. He has an ace card on one side of the front, with a king on the other and poker chips next to both. There's also the classic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign next to the Golden Knights' logo.

The references to Las Vegas are evident in Akira Schmid's mask. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson

Ben Stiller might want to get his hands on this one. Thompson's mask is inspired by the 2009 film "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian." Multiple aspects from the movie are incorporated, including Owen Wilson as Jedediah Smith and Hank Azaria as Kah Mun Rah.

Charlie Lindgren

Lindgren's mask is in the running for the top Easter eggs. The Lincoln Monument appears on the top of the lid, however, there's more to it than at first glance. Lindgren's family is reflected in the water under the monument.

Connor Hellebuyck

Completely hand-drawn, Hellebuyck's white mask has frosty blue throughout and a fish on the side.

Eric Comrie

Family is the theme for Comrie's lid, with his children serving as jet pilots and his two dogs on the opposite side.