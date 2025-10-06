It's time for a new NHL season, which means unique goalie masks return across the league.
Goaltenders use their masks to express creativity or pay homage to the people closest to them. The designs are eye-catching, and this season is no different.
In a nod to Long Island's stormy waters, New York Islanders goalie David Rittich features sailors in the water. Los Angeles Kings goalie Anton Forsberg highlights his dog on his lid. Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson's look includes a reference to the 2006 film "Night At The Museum."
Here's a look at some of the best goalie masks this season.
Anaheim Ducks
It's fitting for a goalie based near Disneyland that Mrázek's mask features a duck on a roller coaster, with the track winding around the mask.
Boston Bruins
Swayman has a history of honoring Boston with his designs, and this one follows that pattern. It includes a classic Bruins logo and the Bunker Hill Monument. The hand of Swayman's niece is also on the back.
Korpisalo is recycling a look from last season that has a huge bear decal with glowing eyes on the top.
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo rage has become a common theme for Luukkonen through the years, and it continues this season.
It's a sleek design for Lyon, with buffaloes on both sides.
Calgary Flames
Living up to his surname, Wolf's lid features a terrifying wolf on the top.
Prosvetov's look has multiple interesting details. The back features Canadian and Russian flags, representing his birthplace and where he currently plays. The Calgary tower is on one side, while a bear is on the other. But the best detail is also the most menacing -- a skull on top.
Carolina Hurricanes
A Lego-like Danish brick Viking is the main character for Anderson's sweet lid.
Chicago Blackhawks
With this season marking a century of the Blackhawks, Knight opted for specific references to the franchise -- and city.
Soderblom has a similarly heavy Blackhawks-themed lid this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Wedgewood might have the most fun design in the NHL. His mask features a cartoon of his two dogs Bucky and Captain surfing on an avalanche alongside his daughter, who is on a tube.
Animals are a common element of masks, and Miner's is on par. A bald eagle is on one side with a grizzly bear on the other for an intimidating look.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins debuted a mask last season in honor of his former teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who died last August.
The design pairs Gaudreau's No. 13 with a bowl of pasta on the left and a beer on the right -- nods to his favorite postgame meal and drink.
The Blue Jackets' logo is a prominent piece of Greaves' lid.
Dallas Stars
Oettinger's mask -- which debuted last season -- features members of the Stars' equipment team for a Western-themed look that also includes cowboys playing poker.
Introducing: Jake Oettinger's newest mask! 🦦— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 29, 2025
Designed by Stars equipment team, Denny, Laz, and Steggy on a truck ride from New Jersey to Long Island, the trio came up with the idea for a Western-themed mask, with cowboys playing poker, Jake's signature Otter riding a Bull, and... pic.twitter.com/DeIEpLW4yl
With DeSmith's daughter being a dinosaur fan, he opted for a massive T. rex in a Jurassic Park-themed mask.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings' logo is on the top of Gibson's simple look, but the star of the show is the octopus tentacles on the bottom.
Talbot has a clean mask to rock this season.
Edmonton Oilers
Skinner has multiple references to Edmonton with his design, including the skyline and iconic oil rigs of the city.
Oil is the name of the game for Pickard's simple look.
Florida Panthers
The gold pops out on Tarasov's mask with an interesting biomechanical panther on top.
Los Angeles Kings
Kuemper's black-and-silver design is a perfect fit for the Kings' third jersey.
Forsberg's family dog is the star of this design, sitting on a throne like a true king.
Minnesota Wild
Gustavsson's look pays homage to pond hockey and ice fishing for a cool design.
Wallstedt's mask pays homage to pine trees, which are a major part of Minnesota.
Montreal Canadiens
Montembeault's lid includes glow-in-the-dark elements, but most importantly, pays tribute to the legendary Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, who died in September.
A wolf is prominently featured on Dobes' mask.
Nashville Predators
Saros is trying his best to intimidate opposing players with this lid, which includes glowing eyes and fangs.
Annunen has one of the more creative designs as the Predators' mascot, Gnash, is the main theme.
New Jersey Devils
Markstrom has a look reminiscent of a prototypical Viking -- beard and all.
Allen often keeps his masks simple, and this one is a vintage look.
New York Islanders
Thunderbolts and heavy waves create a stormy picture for Sorokin's new mask.
Rittich's mask has all the elements of a terrifying storm -- a lighthouse on top, a pirate on the side and a captain hoping for the best.
New York Rangers
The Statue of Liberty is once again a prominent part of Shesterkin's mask, but there are other cool details, too. The roof of Madison Square Garden and New York City's skyline are just the tip of the iceberg for this look that celebrates the Rangers' 100th season.
Similar to Shesterkin, Quick paid homage to the centennial campaign in a simple, yet effective mask. He has every retired number in the franchise on the front, as well as the Rangers' championship banners on the back.
Ottawa Senators
A Bowser-esque warrior on the back highlights the clean mask with multiple nods to vikings.
Merilainen has a simple mask for this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Ersson debuted this mask last season. It incorporates the "City of Brotherly Love" with the Flyers' logo.
The back of Vladar's lid includes the classic "LOVE" Statue in Philadelphia as well as "Brotherly Love" on top near a silhouette of the Liberty Bell.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Last season, Jarry's mask had the animated comedy series "Tom and Jerry" on it with Jerry catching a fish on a line with a hockey stick. This time, Tom and Jerry return to drive a car alongside Jarry's pups.
Silovs' lid is nicknamed "Man of Steel," and it's a sweet design in his arsenal this season.
San Jose Sharks
No surprise here -- sharks are a big theme for Askarov's masks, one of which includes a pretty realistic design.
Nedeljkovic has a pretty menacing shark on the top of his lid.
Seattle Kraken
Seattle's black third jersey is a perfect opportunity for Daccord to bring out this sweet mask.
Grubauer's all-white lid is one of the more versatile in the league.
St. Louis Blues
A classic music note is the key feature of Binnington's mask, which also includes retro striping and raw sketch details.
From the classic Blues logo to the golden brass notes, Hofer's mask reps St. Louis perfectly.
Tampa Bay Lightning
In one of the neater designs, Vasilevskiy's mask follows a "Gzhel" style, which is a style of blue and white ceramics that are inspired by a village near Moscow named Gzhel.
Johansson's lid follows more of a pirate theme. There's a ship wheel controlled by a skull on top and a crossbone logo on the side.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chrome leaves serve as the main element of Stolarz' blue-and-white mask.
Unlike Stolarz, the leaves on Hildeby's mask are larger for a frosty white look.
Utah Mammoth
A mammoth reminiscent of the Ice Age crashes through glaciers on Vejmelka's lid for a design that pops.
Vanecek's icy blue look is headlined by mammoth on top and the Rocky Mountains on the side.
Vancouver Canucks
Demko's lid has multiple elements for a chilly look.
Canucks colors are strong on Lanknen's simple mask.
Vegas Golden Knights
From Oettinger to Hill, cowboys might be a common theme around the league. Hill has a lone cowboy on the side of his lid with some cacti in the middle.
The Las Vegas elements are strong for Schmid. He has an ace card on one side of the front, with a king on the other and poker chips next to both. There's also the classic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign next to the Golden Knights' logo.
Washington Capitals
Ben Stiller might want to get his hands on this one. Thompson's mask is inspired by the 2009 film "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian." Multiple aspects from the movie are incorporated, including Owen Wilson as Jedediah Smith and Hank Azaria as Kah Mun Rah.
Lindgren's mask is in the running for the top Easter eggs. The Lincoln Monument appears on the top of the lid, however, there's more to it than at first glance. Lindgren's family is reflected in the water under the monument.
Winnipeg Jets
Completely hand-drawn, Hellebuyck's white mask has frosty blue throughout and a fish on the side.
Family is the theme for Comrie's lid, with his children serving as jet pilots and his two dogs on the opposite side.