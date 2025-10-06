        <
        >

          A full guide of each team's NHL goalie mask for the 2025-26 season

          Jake Oettinger's Western-themed mask is one of the best in the league. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibOct 6, 2025, 10:45 AM

          It's time for a new NHL season, which means unique goalie masks return across the league.

          Goaltenders use their masks to express creativity or pay homage to the people closest to them. The designs are eye-catching, and this season is no different.

          In a nod to Long Island's stormy waters, New York Islanders goalie David Rittich features sailors in the water. Los Angeles Kings goalie Anton Forsberg highlights his dog on his lid. Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson's look includes a reference to the 2006 film "Night At The Museum."

          Here's a look at some of the best goalie masks this season.

          Anaheim Ducks

          Petr Mrazek

          It's fitting for a goalie based near Disneyland that Mrázek's mask features a duck on a roller coaster, with the track winding around the mask.

          Boston Bruins

          Jeremy Swayman

          Swayman has a history of honoring Boston with his designs, and this one follows that pattern. It includes a classic Bruins logo and the Bunker Hill Monument. The hand of Swayman's niece is also on the back.

          Joonas Korpisalo

          Korpisalo is recycling a look from last season that has a huge bear decal with glowing eyes on the top.

          Buffalo Sabres

          Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

          Buffalo rage has become a common theme for Luukkonen through the years, and it continues this season.

          Alex Lyon

          It's a sleek design for Lyon, with buffaloes on both sides.

          Calgary Flames

          Dustin Wolf

          Living up to his surname, Wolf's lid features a terrifying wolf on the top.

          Ivan Prosvetov

          Prosvetov's look has multiple interesting details. The back features Canadian and Russian flags, representing his birthplace and where he currently plays. The Calgary tower is on one side, while a bear is on the other. But the best detail is also the most menacing -- a skull on top.

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Frederik Andersen

          A Lego-like Danish brick Viking is the main character for Anderson's sweet lid.

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Spencer Knight

          With this season marking a century of the Blackhawks, Knight opted for specific references to the franchise -- and city.

          Arvid Soderblom

          Soderblom has a similarly heavy Blackhawks-themed lid this season.

          Colorado Avalanche

          Scott Wedgewood

          Wedgewood might have the most fun design in the NHL. His mask features a cartoon of his two dogs Bucky and Captain surfing on an avalanche alongside his daughter, who is on a tube.

          Trent Miner

          Animals are a common element of masks, and Miner's is on par. A bald eagle is on one side with a grizzly bear on the other for an intimidating look.

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Elvis Merzlikins

          Merzlikins debuted a mask last season in honor of his former teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who died last August.

          The design pairs Gaudreau's No. 13 with a bowl of pasta on the left and a beer on the right -- nods to his favorite postgame meal and drink.

          Jet Greaves

          The Blue Jackets' logo is a prominent piece of Greaves' lid.

          Dallas Stars

          Jake Oettinger

          Oettinger's mask -- which debuted last season -- features members of the Stars' equipment team for a Western-themed look that also includes cowboys playing poker.

          Casey DeSmith

          With DeSmith's daughter being a dinosaur fan, he opted for a massive T. rex in a Jurassic Park-themed mask.

          Detroit Red Wings

          John Gibson

          The Red Wings' logo is on the top of Gibson's simple look, but the star of the show is the octopus tentacles on the bottom.

          Cam Talbot

          Talbot has a clean mask to rock this season.

          Edmonton Oilers

          Stuart Skinner

          Skinner has multiple references to Edmonton with his design, including the skyline and iconic oil rigs of the city.

          Calvin Pickard

          Oil is the name of the game for Pickard's simple look.

          Florida Panthers

          Daniil Tarasov

          The gold pops out on Tarasov's mask with an interesting biomechanical panther on top.

          Los Angeles Kings

          Darcy Kuemper

          Kuemper's black-and-silver design is a perfect fit for the Kings' third jersey.

          Anton Forsberg

          Forsberg's family dog is the star of this design, sitting on a throne like a true king.

          Minnesota Wild

          Filip Gustavsson

          Gustavsson's look pays homage to pond hockey and ice fishing for a cool design.

          Jesper Wallstedt

          Wallstedt's mask pays homage to pine trees, which are a major part of Minnesota.

          Montreal Canadiens

          Sam Montembeault

          Montembeault's lid includes glow-in-the-dark elements, but most importantly, pays tribute to the legendary Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, who died in September.

          Jakub Dobes

          A wolf is prominently featured on Dobes' mask.

          Nashville Predators

          Juuse Saros

          Saros is trying his best to intimidate opposing players with this lid, which includes glowing eyes and fangs.

          Justus Annunen

          Annunen has one of the more creative designs as the Predators' mascot, Gnash, is the main theme.

          New Jersey Devils

          Jacob Markstrom

          Markstrom has a look reminiscent of a prototypical Viking -- beard and all.

          Jake Allen

          Allen often keeps his masks simple, and this one is a vintage look.

          New York Islanders

          Ilya Sorokin

          Thunderbolts and heavy waves create a stormy picture for Sorokin's new mask.

          David Rittich

          Rittich's mask has all the elements of a terrifying storm -- a lighthouse on top, a pirate on the side and a captain hoping for the best.

          New York Rangers

          Igor Shesterkin

          The Statue of Liberty is once again a prominent part of Shesterkin's mask, but there are other cool details, too. The roof of Madison Square Garden and New York City's skyline are just the tip of the iceberg for this look that celebrates the Rangers' 100th season.

          Jonathan Quick

          Similar to Shesterkin, Quick paid homage to the centennial campaign in a simple, yet effective mask. He has every retired number in the franchise on the front, as well as the Rangers' championship banners on the back.

          Ottawa Senators

          Linus Ullmark

          A Bowser-esque warrior on the back highlights the clean mask with multiple nods to vikings.

          Leevi Merilainen

          Merilainen has a simple mask for this season.

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Samuel Ersson

          Ersson debuted this mask last season. It incorporates the "City of Brotherly Love" with the Flyers' logo.

          Dan Vladar

          The back of Vladar's lid includes the classic "LOVE" Statue in Philadelphia as well as "Brotherly Love" on top near a silhouette of the Liberty Bell.

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Tristan Jarry

          Last season, Jarry's mask had the animated comedy series "Tom and Jerry" on it with Jerry catching a fish on a line with a hockey stick. This time, Tom and Jerry return to drive a car alongside Jarry's pups.

          Arturs Silovs

          Silovs' lid is nicknamed "Man of Steel," and it's a sweet design in his arsenal this season.

          San Jose Sharks

          Yaroslav Askarov

          No surprise here -- sharks are a big theme for Askarov's masks, one of which includes a pretty realistic design.

          Alex Nedeljkovic

          Nedeljkovic has a pretty menacing shark on the top of his lid.

          Seattle Kraken

          Joey Daccord

          Seattle's black third jersey is a perfect opportunity for Daccord to bring out this sweet mask.

          Philipp Grubauer

          Grubauer's all-white lid is one of the more versatile in the league.

          St. Louis Blues

          Jordan Binnington

          A classic music note is the key feature of Binnington's mask, which also includes retro striping and raw sketch details.

          Joel Hofer

          From the classic Blues logo to the golden brass notes, Hofer's mask reps St. Louis perfectly.

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Andrei Vasilevskiy

          In one of the neater designs, Vasilevskiy's mask follows a "Gzhel" style, which is a style of blue and white ceramics that are inspired by a village near Moscow named Gzhel.

          Jonas Johansson

          Johansson's lid follows more of a pirate theme. There's a ship wheel controlled by a skull on top and a crossbone logo on the side.

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Anthony Stolarz

          Chrome leaves serve as the main element of Stolarz' blue-and-white mask.

          Dennis Hildeby

          Unlike Stolarz, the leaves on Hildeby's mask are larger for a frosty white look.

          Utah Mammoth

          Karel Vejmelka

          A mammoth reminiscent of the Ice Age crashes through glaciers on Vejmelka's lid for a design that pops.

          Vitek Vanecek

          Vanecek's icy blue look is headlined by mammoth on top and the Rocky Mountains on the side.

          Vancouver Canucks

          Thatcher Demko

          Demko's lid has multiple elements for a chilly look.

          Kevin Lankinen

          Canucks colors are strong on Lanknen's simple mask.

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Adin Hill

          From Oettinger to Hill, cowboys might be a common theme around the league. Hill has a lone cowboy on the side of his lid with some cacti in the middle.

          Akira Schmid

          The Las Vegas elements are strong for Schmid. He has an ace card on one side of the front, with a king on the other and poker chips next to both. There's also the classic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign next to the Golden Knights' logo.

          Washington Capitals

          Logan Thompson

          Ben Stiller might want to get his hands on this one. Thompson's mask is inspired by the 2009 film "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian." Multiple aspects from the movie are incorporated, including Owen Wilson as Jedediah Smith and Hank Azaria as Kah Mun Rah.

          Charlie Lindgren

          Lindgren's mask is in the running for the top Easter eggs. The Lincoln Monument appears on the top of the lid, however, there's more to it than at first glance. Lindgren's family is reflected in the water under the monument.

          Winnipeg Jets

          Connor Hellebuyck

          Completely hand-drawn, Hellebuyck's white mask has frosty blue throughout and a fish on the side.

          Eric Comrie

          Family is the theme for Comrie's lid, with his children serving as jet pilots and his two dogs on the opposite side.