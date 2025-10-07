Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- A day before they open the regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday signed veteran forward Alexander Holtz to a two-year, $1.675 million contract.

Holtz, traded to Vegas last offseason from the New Jersey Devils, was on a professional tryout agreement with the Golden Knights this fall after a topsy-turvy first season.

The 23-year-old played in 53 games last season for the Golden Knights, recording just four goals and eight assists. The former first-round selection split his time between Vegas and its AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Where Holtz settles this season remains to be seen, but he could wind up as one of Bruce Cassidy's 12 active forwards, a group the coach has been impressed with.

"This could be the best group in terms of player one to 12 that I could ever coach just because of the depth and how it's lining up for the Vegas Golden Knights," Cassidy said. "Other teams have ways they access and that's not disrespect. ... Now we've got to get it off the paper and onto the rink looking like it's supposed to."

For his career, Holtz has garnered 23 goals and 46 points.

Vegas opens up at home Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.