The Nashville Predators disagreed that a "weird" Minnesota Wild overtime goal scored with the net displaced Tuesday night should have counted.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov sent a pass across the crease to teammate Marcus Johansson just as Predators goalie Justus Annunen pushed the net off its moorings. Johansson's shot hit the side of the net as the cage continued to slide out of place. He collected the puck and then backhanded it over the goal line and off the end boards with the net dislodged.

The referee signaled a goal at 3:38 of overtime, and it was upheld after an NHL video review. Minnesota won, 3-2, overcoming an emotional letdown when Nashville's Steven Stamkos tied the score with just 0.3 seconds left in regulation.

"The explanation was that, in [the referee's] opinion, it was a goal. I disagree with his opinion, but that's the way it is," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said.

Stamkos wasn't pleased with the goal call after the game.

"Obviously, a weird play. I can see the confusion, but the confusing part for us was why it was so emphatically called [a goal]. I get it. Listen, the net came off. If the puck goes in right away, no problem if the net is off. But he missed the net, and the puck actually bounced back to him because the net was sideways," he said.

The NHL's Situation Room upheld the goal because it felt Annunen caused the net to be displaced before to an "imminent scoring opportunity" by Johansson and cited Rule 63.7 as justification. The rule reads:

"In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."

Stamkos said he believed that Johansson's goal-scoring shot was made possible only by the net having come off its moorings.

"I understand the net came off. I don't think there was any intent from our goaltender to knock it off -- it came off twice today. From our vantage point, we thought the puck came back to him on the second attempt because the net was off. If not, the puck goes behind the net, and we live to fight another day. So, that's where we didn't agree with the call," he said.

Brunette said he didn't believe his goalie intentionally dislodged the net.

"I don't think just by the physics of pushing that's what he was trying to do. I thought they missed the net. If the net didn't dislodge, you would have ended up hitting the net," he said.

"Unfortunately, they didn't see it the same way. And you move on."

This was the second win in a row for the Wild, moving them to 5-6-3 on the season. Nashville dropped to 5-6-4, losing its second straight overtime game.

"We deserved a lot better, for sure. One of our best games of the season, for sure," Stamkos said.