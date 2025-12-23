Every NHL franchise's all-time points leader

Sidney Crosby continues to cement his legacy in the Pittsburgh Penguins' record books. Already the franchise leader in assists, game-winning goals and total games played, Crosby surpassed Penguins legend Mario Lemieux in December 2025 to become the team's all-time points leader.
Besides Crosby and Pittsburgh, who else leads their franchise in total points?
*Active
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf (1,019)
Boston Bruins: Ray Bourque (1,506)
Buffalo Sabres: Gilbert Perreault (1,326)
Calgary Flames: Jarome Iginla (1,095)
Carolina Hurricanes: Ron Francis (1,175) (includes Hartford Whalers)
Chicago Blackhawks: Stan Mikita (1,467)
Colorado Avalanche: Joe Sakic (1,641) (includes Quebec Nordiques)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Rick Nash (547)
Dallas Stars: Mike Modano (1,359) (includes Minnesota North Stars)
Detroit Red Wings: Gordie Howe (1,809)
Edmonton Oilers: Wayne Gretzky (1,669)
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov* (782)
Minnesota Wild: Mikko Koivu (709)
Montreal Canadiens: Guy Lafleur (1,246)
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi* (739)
New Jersey Devils: Patrik Elias (1,025)
New York Islanders: Bryan Trottier (1,353)
New York Rangers: Rod Gilbert (1,021)
Ottawa Senators: Daniel Alfredsson (1,108)
Philadelphia Flyers: Bobby Clarke (1,210)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby* (1,724)
San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau (1,111)
Seattle Kraken: Jared McCann* (251)
St. Louis Blues: Bernie Federko (1,073)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos* (1,137)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mats Sundin (987)
Utah Mammoth: Clayton Keller* (122)
Vancouver Canucks: Henrik Sedin (1,070)
Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin* (1,654)
Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele* (847)
