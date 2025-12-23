Every NHL franchise's all-time points leader

Open Extended Reactions

Sidney Crosby continues to cement his legacy in the Pittsburgh Penguins' record books. Already the franchise leader in assists, game-winning goals and total games played, Crosby surpassed Penguins legend Mario Lemieux in December 2025 to become the team's all-time points leader.

Besides Crosby and Pittsburgh, who else leads their franchise in total points?

*Active

