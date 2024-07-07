Salmon banned for hit that refs overlooked

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury's Jaeman Salmon has received a two-match ban for an ugly late shot that went unpunished by match officials at a crucial point of the 13-12 win over the Warriors.

With Saturday's game tied as the final five minutes approached, the second-rower careered into Te Maire Martin after the Warriors halfback passed during a raid into Bulldogs territory.

Both players lay on the ground in pain after the shot, Salmon eventually leaving the field with a suspected broken jaw. Martin managed to play on after assessment from medical staff.

Given the proximity of the shot to the Bulldogs' line, a penalty would have allowed the Warriors to kick for goal and the chance to take a potentially game-winning two-point lead.

Jaeman Salmon of the Bulldogs. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

But referee Chris Butler did not award a penalty, the Bulldogs instead winning the game in extra time through a Matt Burton field goal.

The match review committee has since charged Salmon with grade-two dangerous contact, which carries a two-game ban with an early guilty plea.

Salmon would miss three games by unsuccessfully challenging his charge at the NRL judiciary, though appears unlikely to do so given he is now facing an injury lay-off anyway.

"It looks like a broken jaw, which is not ideal for him," said Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo.

"We know he'll work hard to get himself back."

Jacob Preston appears the likeliest man to replace Salmon on the right edge after the Bulldogs' round-19 bye, with Ciraldo hopeful the 22-year-old will be back from an ankle injury by then.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster claimed not to have seen Salmon's shot when quizzed at full-time.