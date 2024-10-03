Penrith open the scoring in their preliminary clash against Cronulla through some Nathan Cleary magic. (0:39)

Nathan Cleary felt it from the moment he first partnered up with Jarome Luai as a 15-year-old.

"It just fit," Cleary told AAP.

"It felt like that as soon as Romey and I played together.

"Obviously it has built a lot since then, but I think it was one of those seamless transitions for both of us. We complemented each other really well.

"We both understood the game in the same way and understood we could make each other better."

By Penrith's own admission, Melbourne's spine for Sunday's grand final has more strike and ability to connect from anywhere on the field.

Ryan Papenhuyzen brings the spark, Cameron Munster the off-the-cuff play style, Jahrome Hughes the Dally M form and Harry Grant the smarts.

Panthers halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

But in 26-year-old Cleary and 27-year-old Luai, Penrith have one of the greatest halves combinations in rugby league history preparing for their final ride at the Panthers together.

Dating back to the under-16s Harold Matthews competition for Penrith, the pair have won a remarkable 106 of 133 matches they have started together at all levels.

And their potency was evident from the inception of the pairing, after Cleary went from bench hooker to partner Luai in the halves late in the 2013 season.

"Jarome was a St Marys junior and always a halfback," Brett Atkinson, who coached that under-16s team, said.

"In that year with Harold Matts, Jarome was the halfback and organiser.

"But having Nathan come in for the last four or five games, before the end of the season, it just freed both of them up.

"It wasn't solely relying on one particular person."