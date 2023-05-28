Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser demolished his own shot put world record on Saturday, throwing for 23.56 meters at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

The American surpassed his previous world record of 23.37 meters, which he achieved at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in June 2021.

Crouser is the only man ever to throw further than 23.50 meters and he punched the air as he sent one ricocheting off the back barrier, reaching the record-breaking mark on his fourth attempt at the Continental Tour Gold event.

He put the field on notice with opening attempts of 23.23 and 23.31 meters, which would both count among the top six farthest attempts produced in the event.