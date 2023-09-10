Agnes Ngetich of Kenya shattered the women-only 10-kilometer world record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race in Brasov, Romania, on Sunday.

The previous record of 30:01 was set by the late Agnes Tirop of Kenya in Herzogenaurach, Germany, in 2021.

Ngetich, 22, covered the initial 5 kilometers in 14:25, four seconds faster than the previous world record for that distance.

Her compatriot Catherine Reline came in second in 30:14, while Uganda's Joy Cheptoyek settled for a third-place finish in 30:34.

According to World Athletics, Ngetich's time is the third fastest by a woman in history, behind only Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who ran 29:14 in Castellon, Spain, in 2022 and 29:19 in Valencia, Spain, in January.

Weldon Langat won the men's race in 27:05.