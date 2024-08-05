Enchanté! Day 10 of the Paris Olympics is reaching its business end and Team GB have added four more medals, including one gold, to their total. Keely Hodgkinson is looking to win a gold medal of her own in the women's 800-metre final at the Stade de France at 8.45 p.m. BST.

- Team GB win track cycling gold as World record broken 5 times

- Clarke wins silver, Woods takes bronze in kayak cross finals

- Team GB downgraded to bronze in mixed triathlon

- Adam Peaty calls for change amid doping scandal

With the likes of Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Josh Kerr going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the Games' biggest events.