Let the Paris Games begin. The Olympics are officially underway after a memorable opening ceremony Friday.

Saturday's events will be headlined by gymnastics, swimming, beach volleyball and tennis. Men's basketball will also begin, though Team USA doesn't compete until Sunday.

Katie Ledecky's quest for her 11th Olympic gold medal begins on Saturday in the 400m freestyle, where she will compete against Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, the reigning gold medalist. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal begin their doubles journey at Roland Garros, while Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will do the same on the women's side.

Top events to watch

5 a.m. ET: Gymnastics -- men's qualification: subdivision 1 floor, parallel bars, pommel horse, rings, vault

5 a.m. ET: Swimming -- men's/women's 100m breaststroke, men's/women's 400m freestyle and men's/women's 4x1000m freestyle relay heats

6 a.m. ET: Tennis -- women's singles Round 1

8 a.m. ET: Beach volleyball -- Team USA men's matchup against Cuba

2:30 p.m. ET: Swimming -- Men's/women's 100m breaststroke semifinals plus medal rounds for men's/women's 400m freestyle and men's/women's 4x100m freestyle relay

A full list of the July 27th schedule can be found here.

Here's what's in store for Saturday:

New technology

Just how high does Simone Biles fly on her triple-double tumbling pass?

After her performance on the floor at the Olympic trials in Minneapolis last month, "SportsCenter" attempted to find out with a post on Instagram. The graphic measured the top of Biles' head where it was 12 feet from the ground, providing enough room for 7-foot-4 NBA center Victor Wembanyama to fit beneath her.

There were no measuring devices at the Target Center during trials, so ESPN's measurement served as an approximation based on a photo.

In Paris, fans will learn exactly how high Biles flies.

Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games, is debuting new technology across sports that uses cameras with motion, positioning sensors and AI to capture the biomechanical movement of athletes. It will also display precise measurements like height, reaction time and airtime.

"In tennis, we'll finally be able to see if reaction times have an influence on the quality of returns," says Alain Zobrist, CEO of Omega Timing.

For sports with a finish line like track and field, Zobrist says upgraded photo finish cameras will capture 40,000 photos per second and deliver immediate results.

In gymnastics, the tech will be utilized during men's and women's competitions for storytelling purposes in live broadcasts and to aid head judges when there are discrepancies. While this technology was not used to create the SportsCenter post from trials, that is precisely the type of content Zobrist says can be generated during meets.

The cameras and sensors will be positioned only around the floor exercise and the data that's generated in real time -- such as height and airtime of skills -- will be provided to television broadcast crews. More sophisticated data that takes a few seconds to generate -- like body positioning throughout a pass -- will be provided to head judges, as well as to athletes, their coaches and delegations for training purposes.

Zobrist says the tech has been tested at local and international meets for about four years to ensure judges were comfortable with them before the Paris Games. He also says that while the sensors can detect when an athlete steps out of bounds on a pass, they will not replace humans for this job, for now.

"We are still working strictly according to the rules of the federation and the rules require for judges to be around," Zobrist says.

However, in the future that could change -- for more than just out-of-bounds decisions.

"We are going to see major evolution in the technology for gymnastics in the next couple of years," he says. "It's difficult to say when we will be more accurate than humans to spot differences in the performances of athletes, though. It will be interesting to ask me that question again before the Olympics in Los Angeles [in 2028]. I may have a better answer to give you then." -- Alyssa Roenigk