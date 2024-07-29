Noah Lyles discusses his mental health around Tokyo 2020 and how he felt racing in-front of an empty stadium. (1:16)

PARIS -- With multiple world championships, Noah Lyles' speed and résumé are without question.

But what is apparently up for debate as he makes his second Olympic appearance? His stake to the claim that he is the "fastest man in the world."

Over the weekend, many on social media criticized his sprint-speed status after Team USA's social channels posted a video with Lyles introducing himself at Friday's opening ceremony.

While standing on the large boat that took the U.S. athletes down the Seine River, Lyles, 27, said in the video: "What's up, Team USA? This is Noah Lyles, fastest man in the world, and we are out here in Paris getting ready to go on our tour of the world, introducing America to the Olympics."

In the three days since, the video has nearly 10 million views on X.

At an Olympic news conference Monday morning, Lyles addressed the controversy that stemmed from his pronouncement. But ultimately, he stood firm in his belief that the "fastest man" title does rest with him.

"It's me," Lyles said, laughing. "It's always going to be me."

Confidence has long been an undeniable hallmark of Lyles' charm and personality.

"Everybody knows that the title goes to the Olympic champion and the world champion, which I am one of," Lyles said, pausing before adding. "And soon to be another one of."

Lyles may be searching for his first Olympic gold medal, but he is the reigning world champion in both the 100 and 200 meters, winning both events at last year's world championships in Budapest, Hungary. It was his first time taking the top spot in the 100, an event that until then had been viewed as his weaker of the two sprint races.

Since posting his blistering 9.83-second time at the 2023 world championships, Lyles ran another 9.83 to take gold at the U.S. trials in June. It had been recognized as his best 100-meter time -- until just days ago.

At a Diamond League event in London two weeks ago, Lyles ran a 9.81. The time has him feeling confident entering the Olympics, when he will eventually be pitted against the likes of Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville, both of Jamaica.

Noah Lyles has six world championship wins but is still seeking his first Olympic gold medal. Paul Harding - British Athletics/British Athletics via Getty Images

Thompson has this year's world lead with the 9.77 he ran at the Jamaica trials last month. Seville has run a 9.82 this year, and Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala ran a 9.79 in June.

Jamaican Usain Bolt holds the 100-meter world record at 9.58 seconds. Some track enthusiasts believe the low number set in 2009 is the standard to which any "world's fastest man" title should apply.

Even three-time American Olympian Michael Johnson, who appeared in both sprint events and won 200-meter gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, weighed in on the discussion.

With so much swirling around Lyles' initial comment, he posted a statement to his YouTube account Sunday.

"I would like to address the comments surrounding the 'fastest man' title," Lyles said. "The titles 'fastest man' and 'fastest woman' are awarded annually to the winners of the 100m at the World Championships. I won the men's 100m at the 2023 World Championships, and Sha'Carri [Richardson] won the women's.

"We do not intend to disrespect or discredit past records or times set in the new season. This is simply how the title is determined. If another male or female wins the 100m at this year's World Championships, they will assume the title. I hope this clarifies the matter for those who had questions."

During Monday's news conference, Lyles said that although he endorsed the statement his videographer put on the YouTube channel, he didn't think it should have been posted.

"I haven't been conversing with him much," Lyles said, "but unfortunately he did release a message which talked about the 'fastest man' comment. And although I agree with what he said, I usually do not tend to respond to people about that."

Olympic men's 100-meter preliminaries begin at the Stade de France on Saturday.