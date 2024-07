July 30 Olympics schedule: Gymnastics, swimming, basketball

Watch Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard, Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick receive the news that they made the USA Basketball 3x3 team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (2:10)

The 2024 Olympics are off and running! July 30th will bring exciting developments in gymnastics, swimming, and basketball, among other events. What medals will the U.S. women's gymnastics team bring home? How will 3x3 basketball differ from the 5x5 format? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

12:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: USA vs. Japan

2 a.m. ET

Triathlon - Men's Final

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 10)

3 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool C: POL (Bryl/Losiak) vs. AUS (Hodges/Schubert)

Handball - Women's Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Italy vs. Egypt

3:30 a.m. ET

Rowing - Men's and Women's Double Sculls SF & More

Shooting - Mixed Team Air Pistol Final

4 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Spain vs. France

Judo - Women's 63kg, Men's 81kg Eliminations

Shooting - Men's Team Air Pistol Final

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Round of 32

4:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany

Table Tennis - M&W Singles: Round of 32

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Australia vs. Serbia

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Spain vs. Greece

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: ITA (Gottardi/Menegatti) vs. EGY (Marwa/D.Elghobashy)

Boxing - M Fly & Middle (R16), W Feather (R32) & More

Equestrian - Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 1)

Handball - Women's Group A: Norway vs. South Korea

Swimming - Heats

Men's 200m Fly

M/W 100m Free

W 1500m Free

6 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's & Women's Individual: R64, R32 (Pt. 1)

Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Swimming (Spanish Broadcast)

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: BRA (George/Andre) vs. CUB (Diaz/Alayo)

Sailing - Windsurfing - Skiff (Day 3)

Tennis

Featured Matches (Pt. 1)

Men's Singles Second Round

6:05 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Italy

6:45 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Doubles: USA vs. Bulgaria

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands

7 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: USA vs. Germany

7:15 a.m. ET

Cycling - Qualification: BMX Freestyle

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Ireland vs. India

7:25 a.m. ET

Cycling - BMX Freestyle: Men's and Women's Qualifying

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia

Fencing - Women's Team Epee Eliminations

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles: Bronze/Gold Finals

8 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 11)

Handball - Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain

8:30 a.m. ET

Rugby - Women's Bronze/Gold Finals

Tennis - Women's Singles Third Round

8:45 a.m. ET

Archery - Individual: Round of 64, 32

9 a.m. ET

Slalom - Men's Kayak & Women's Canoe Heats

Basketball - Men's Group A: Canada vs. Australia

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui)

Soccer

Spain vs. Egypt

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan

Spain vs. Egypt (Spanish Broadcast)

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan (Spanish Broadcast)

Tennis - Women's Singles Third Round

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Japan vs. France

9:10 a.m. ET

Cycling - Qualification: BMX Freestyle

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing - M Fly & Middle (R16), W Bantam (R16) & More

Rugby - Women's Semifinals

Shooting - Men's Trap Finals

10 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte)

Handball - Women's Group B: Hungary vs. Angola

Judo - Women's 63kg, Men's 81kg Repechages, Finals

10:30 a.m. ET

Fencing - Team Epee Semifinals

10:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: USA vs. Romania

10:45 a.m. ET

Swimming - Heats: Men's 200m Fly & More

11 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: FRA (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. ESP (Herrera/Gavira)

Equestrian - Dressage: Grand Prix

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand

Soccer

Ukraine vs. Argentina

Morocco vs. Iraq

Ukraine vs. Argentina (Spanish Broadcast)

Morocco vs. Iraq (Spanish Broadcast)

Tennis - Men's Doubles Third Round

Volleyball

Men's Pool A: Slovenia vs. Serbia

United States vs. Slovenia (Spanish Broadcast)

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: Japan vs. France

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's and Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Women's Pool Play - USA vs. Germany

11:45 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's and Women's Individual: R64, R32 (Pt. 2)

Rowing - Heats: Double Sculls & More

12:15 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte)

Gymnastics - Women's Team Final

Balance Beam

Floor

Uneven Bars

Vault

1 p.m. ET

Handball - Women's Group B: France vs. Brazil

Rugby - Women's Bronze, Gold Finals

Soccer

Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. France

Men's Group A: USA vs. Guinea

USA vs. Guinea (Spanish Broadcast)

Surfing - Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

Tennis

Featured Matches (Pt. 2)

Men's Singles Second Round

1:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - M/W Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 12)

Boxing (Spanish Broadcast)

Fencing - Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece

1:45 p.m. ET

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium

2 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

Boxing - M Middle (R16), W Bantam (R16) & More

2:15 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's, Women's Pool Play

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: W 100m Back, M 800m Free & More

3 p.m. ET

Basketball

Men's Group B: Brazil vs. Germany

Brazil vs. Germany (Spanish Broadcast)

Basketball 3x3 - Men's and Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: BRA (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. ESP (Fernandez/Soria)

Handball - Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark

Soccer

Men's Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali

Men's Group D: Israel vs. Japan

Paraguay vs. Mali (Spanish Broadcast)

Israel vs. Japan (Spanish Broadcast)

Tennis - Women's Singles Third Round

Volleyball

Men's Pool A: France vs. Canada

Men's Pool C: USA vs. Germany

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Spain vs. Hungary

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: NED (Stam/Schoon) vs. JPN (Hasegawa/Ishii)

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Kayak, Women's Canoe Heats

4:15 p.m. ET

Men's Pool Play & More

4:30 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

5 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

Rugby - Women's Bronze, Gold Finals

5:45 p.m. ET

Surfing - Men's and Women's Semis, Medal Finals

6 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui)

7 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Pool Play

8 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles: Final

9 p.m. ET

Archery - Individual: Round of 64, 32

9:45 p.m. ET

Shooting

Handball

11 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs, and more.