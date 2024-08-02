Open Extended Reactions

Team GB added two more medals to their total on a wildly successful Friday at the Paris Olympics after Ben Proud and Duncan Scott both won silver in the pool at La Défense Arena.

Proud's second-place finish in the 50-metre freestyle secured the first Olympic medal of his career, while Scott's silver in the 200-metre individual medley was the eighth that he has won in total since 2016.

In the 200-metre individual medley, Léon Marchand fulfilled what French fans may regard as destiny as he swept to a fourth gold medal at his home Games by winning in an Olympic record time.

Roared on by a delirious crowd that contained a delighted French President Emmanuel Macron, Marchand powered home with a time of one minute, 54.06 seconds, only 0.06 seconds short of Ryan Lochte's 13-year record.

Scott finished more than a second behind Marchand, while China's defending champion Wang Shun took the bronze.

"At this sort of level, you can't swim over people all the time. They are quality athletes," Scott said. "I like to think I was keeping up with Leon for a bit of the race but the guy is the best 200-metre breaststroker in the world, the best 200-metre butterfly in the world and the best 200-metre IM in the world.

Ben Proud won the first Olympic medal of his career in the 50-metre freestyle in Paris. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"It is the second quickest I have ever gone and almost as quick as I went last time, so to be at my best again when it matters, I am really happy with that."

In the 50-metre "splash and dash" sprint, an evergreen Cameron McEvoy wrote his name on the list of fastest Olympians as Australia's first male swimmer to win the race.

France's Florent Manaudou won the bronze, 12 years after he won gold in the event at London 2012.

"It was fun. Honestly, the highlight for me was sharing the podium with Florent Manadou," Proud said. "This is the fourth time he's made the podium, he's completed the set, so when I saw his name up there I just thought 'Jesus Christ that's amazing.' And to be second behind Cam, that's very fitting.

"I would have liked to have got my hand on the wall quicker, maybe I look back at the footage and kick myself a little bit because I could have been faster but it was a fantastic swim from myself and I'm super happy to have got a medal. It's not gold but hey ho. I'm super happy."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.