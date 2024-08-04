Open Extended Reactions

Louie Hinchliffe finished third in his semifinal and just missed out on qualification for the 100m final. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Young Team GB sprinter Louie Hinchliffe failed to qualify for the men's 100-metre final later on Sunday despite recording a time of 9.97 seconds.

Hinchliffe's compatriot, Zharnel Hughes, also failed to make the final. Hughes reached the Tokyo 2020 final before being disqualified for a false start.

Hinchliffe ran in Lane 5 next to event favourite Noah Lyles of the United States. Having beat Lyles in the heats on Saturday, Hinchliffe came third in the semifinal behind Jamaica's Seville Oblique and Lyles.

That time would usually be enough for a fastest-loser spot in the blue-riband event, however the second semifinal saw defending Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs and the U.S.'s Kenneth Bednarek finish third and fourth in faster times, eliminating the 22-year-old Brit from contention.

"It's obviously not the result I wanted but I can't be too hard on myself so yeah it's ok," Hinchliffe told the BBC after the race.

"I'll definitely use this experience and I'll learn from my mistakes so it is back to the drawing board and we'll work on it hopefully and come back stronger next year.

"I let the race get too far ahead of me. I was a bit out of it at the start. I didn't set myself out too good. It's not too bad, we'll work on it."

Hughes was downtrodden after missing out on qualification for the final, set for later on Saturday.

"Obviously I'm disappointed but I know where I am coming from," he said. "This is my third 100 metres. Not making any excuses. Today just wasn't my day.

"To try to get through the rounds of the Olympics after injuring my hamstring with a grade two tear last month wasn't that easy but I dug deep to give myself a try and that's what I came here to do.

"I don't have to focus on the 100 metres anymore, just focus on the 200 metres and I'll be fine."