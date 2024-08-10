Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's divers took their medal tally at the Paris Olympics to five on Saturday as Noah Williams secured bronze in the men's 10-metre platform final.

It was Williams' second medal of the Games after he also won silver in the synchronised 10-metre platform alongside Tom Daley on July 29.

Cao Yuan's victory ensured that China won all eight diving gold medals on offer in Paris. Japan's Rikuto Tamai won silver.

"I don't think it's sunk in. It's literally a dream," Williams said. "I know I said that last time in the synchro but winning an individual medal is on a whole other level. It must not have sunk in because I'm nowhere near as emotional as last time."

Williams had seemed unlikely to challenge for a podium place before he expertly executed his final dive, scoring 94.35 and taking his total to 497.35.

"I was saying to myself: 'I don't think I'll get this chance. There'll be another Olympics.' But to be in that opportunity to get a medal, I don't think will happen again, I was saying: 'It's now or never.' Luckily it was now I guess," Williams said.

The 24-year-old had seemed a long shot to secure a medal after an uncertain performance in the semifinal meant he was the lowest-scoring qualifier.

Noah Williams has won two Olympic medals in Paris. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"I did think it was an advantage to go first, even before the competition," Williams said. "Obviously nobody wants to qualify in 12th and sneak into the final but Jack [Laugher] did the same thing in Rio.

"I'm not focused on anyone else when I'm first. I was able to do what I had to do to get the medal. One of my dives wasn't great but overall I'm so happy and I couldn't ask for more."

The five medals won by British divers in Paris are the most won by Team GB in a single Olympics. Williams' bronze in the 10-metre platform on Saturday is just the fourth medal won by a British man in the event.