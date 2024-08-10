Open Extended Reactions

Great Britain claimed bronze medals in both the men's and the women's 4x400-metre relays on Saturday at the Stade de France.

Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey and Charles Dobson came third in the men's relay with a new European record time of two minutes 55.83 seconds.

The U.S. took the gold, with Botswana claiming silver.

"I need a beer man. It was an amazing Olympic games," Hudson-Smith, who won an individual silver in the 400 metres on Friday, said. "I wanted to come away with two medals and to do this one for the boys. I've got the best team in the world, it's an amazing feeling."

Following them on the track in the women's 4x400-metres, the British quartet of Victoria Ohuruogu, Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin and Amber Anning also grabbed a bronze with a British-record time of three minutes 19.72 seconds.

The U.S. again claimed gold, cruising to victory, ahead of the Netherlands in second.

Team GB have won a medal in every athletics relay event in Paris. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"I tried to set it up the best I could. It was a modest split but it's been a great Games, we've got a really good bunch of girls coming through in the 400m and I'm so happy to get the national record," Anning said.

"We have been so well prepared for this champs and that's why we've been able to win medals. So a big thank you to the National Lottery and our coaches. We've had a great prep camp. We were well prepared and we delivered."

Their medals, as well as Georgia Bell's bronze in the women's 1,500 metres, took Team GB's athletics medal tally for the Paris Olympics to 10 -- twice as many medals as they achieved in Tokyo three years ago.

It also means that Team GB have won a medal in every relay race at the Stade de France after they won the women's 4x100-metre silver and men's 4x100-metre bronze on Friday, following mixed 4x400m bronze last week.