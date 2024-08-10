Check out how Masai Russell became a gold-medal winning Olympian in the women's 100m hurdle final. (1:02)

America's Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women's 100-meter hurdles, where the biggest cheer came for Cyréna Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds, but had to wait another 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze.

By finishing second, Samba-Mayela broke a shutout for the host country on the last day of action at the Stade de France.

The stadium has been packed all nine nights, cheering for sports stars from the United States, Kenya, Norway and all corners of the globe.

Still, the biggest cheer for a French athlete up to this point came for a swimmer: Léon Marchand, who won a gold medal in the pool on the opening night of the track meet, prompting race officials to ask for quiet while a crowd watching on tablets and phones went crazy.

Now, Samba-Mayela gave them a moment to cheer in person. It's a nice break for a country with a rich track tradition, producing Olympic champions such as Marie-José Pérec and Renaud Lavillenie. Even with this medal, France remains without an Olympic gold on the track since Lavillenie won the pole vault in 2012.

Wanyonyi of Kenya wins men's 800 in another race decided by .01 second

In a speedy men's 800, Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat Canada's Marco Arop by .01 seconds in a photo finish, finishing in 1:41.19, only .28 off the world record.

American Bryce Hoppel's national record of 1:41.67 was only good for fourth.

Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500 gold

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won her third straight Olympic 1,500-meter gold, surging ahead of the pack to finish more than a second ahead of the field in an Olympic record 3:51.29.

Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the all-time great middle-distance runners, becoming the first athlete to claim three successive Olympic 1,500 titles.

Australia's Jessica Hull took silver and Britain's Georgia Bell bronze as both found the strength to pass Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji on the home straight.

Ingebrigtsen gets a win, this one in the 5,000

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 5,000 meters in a relatively drama-free race after a much-hyped 1,500 four nights earlier against Britain's Josh Kerr turned into a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Ingebrigtsen won in 13 minutes, 13.66 seconds to add this title to wins at the past two world championships.

Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi finished second and Grant Fisher of the U.S. finished third to add to the bronze he won in the 10,000 meters earlier in the Olympics.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.