Congolese sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, the International Testing Agency said Sunday, days after he competed in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics.

Mulamba gave a sample that was positive for stanozolol metabolite, the ITA said. That's the same steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The provisional suspension means Mulamba cannot participate in Sunday's closing ceremony.

Mulamba got through the preliminaries with a time of 10.54 but went out in Round 1 on Aug. 3 when he finished seventh in 10.53. The positive sample was collected a day later in Paris, according to the ITA.

He has the right to challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and can request an analysis of his B-sample.

There have been a handful of positive tests reported at the Games, with Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen, Afghan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria testing positive in Paris.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.