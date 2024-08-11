Open Extended Reactions

Stephen Curry's clutch performance to secure the men's basketball gold medal on Saturday sent shockwaves around the basketball world.

It also caught the attention of McDonald's in France.

As the French team cut the United States' lead down to three points with 2:58 remaining, Curry responded with four 3-pointers the rest of the way, securing Team USA's 98-87 win. The Golden State Warriors star finished with 24 points.

Unlike the U.S. locations, McDonald's France has a "Classic Curry" dipping sauce flavor. With the taste of defeat still fresh on Sunday, the global fast food chain posted a photo of the sauce and jokingly wrote that it is "considering removing" it.

Translated from French, the post reads: "For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce" with the caption, "For 4 years minimum."

It was the second straight Olympics in which France and the U.S. faced off in the men's basketball gold medal match. In Tokyo, Kevin Durant's 29 points propelled the United States to an 87-82 victory.

Curry's barrage of 3-pointers included a dagger over two defenders with 33 seconds remaining, pushing the U.S. lead to nine.

"Before every shot you take, you think it's going in," Curry said. "All I saw was the rim. I didn't see who was in front of me. I knew it was kind of a late clock situation, but that one impressed myself."

His shooting display gave France its second straight silver medal in the event, and maybe took away a popular dipping sauce.