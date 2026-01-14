Luge, bobsled and skeleton: Winter Olympics differences explained

Open Extended Reactions

The newly reconstructed Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will be a busy venue during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Also called the Eugenio Monti Sliding Centre, in honor of the late highly decorated Italian bobsledder and two-time Olympic champion, the track will host all sliding competitions for the Games, including luge, bobsled and skeleton.

Racing through northeastern Italy's Dolomites mountain range, the 1,745-meter track features 16 curves, has an advanced cooling system and is designed for both elite competition and long-term use. It is the perfect setting to showcase three very similar yet vastly different sports.

Here is a look at some of the differences between luge, bobsled and skeleton:

Luge

While all three sports feature athletes racing down an icy track on a sled, luge competitors slide down the course feetfirst while lying flat on their backs. The blades under the sled in luge are sharper than those in bobsled or skeleton and more difficult to control. Luge athletes also use a push start from a seated position to begin their runs. A total of 106 athletes can qualify to compete in luge at the Winter Games.

Competition dates at the 2026 Winter Olympics: Feb. 7-12

Skeleton

Unlike luge, where athletes lie on a sled on their backs feetfirst, skeleton is a sport where athletes race face down and head first. Skeleton competitors begin their runs with a standing start before diving onto their sled. While still fast, skeleton is typically the slowest of the three sliding sports because of its less aerodynamic, head-first position. A total of 50 athletes can qualify to compete in skeleton at the Winter Games.

Competition dates at the 2026 Winter Olympics: Feb. 12-15

Bobsled

Unlike luge and skeleton, bobsled is traditionally more of a team sport (outside of the women's monobob). Bobsled athletes steer a more enclosed sled by using ropes connected to the front runners. Sleds in luge and skeleton are much smaller and steered by athletes shifting their weight and subtly moving their bodies. Also, bobsled athletes begin their runs with a standing/sprinting start, which is similar to skeleton but differs from luge's seated/push start. A total of 170 athletes (114 men and 56 women) can compete in bobsled at the Winter Olympics.

Competition dates at the 2026 Winter Olympics: Feb. 15-22

