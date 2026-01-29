How to watch 'On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing' on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most heavily anticipated events at the 2026 Winter Olympics is alpine skiing. Fans can go behind the scenes with the high-speed action in the newest ESPN Original Series, "On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing."

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon and premiering in the ESPN App, the five-part docuseries follows Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Marco Odermatt, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and more of the world's top ski racers as they prepare for and compete in the Alpine World Cup and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Here are key facts about the ESPN Original Series:

When will 'On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing' air?

The first three episodes of the five-part series premiere Friday, Jan. 30.

Episode 1: "The Starting Gate" - Jan. 30

Episode 2: "Under Pressure" - Jan. 30

Episode 3: "Close to Home" - Jan. 30

Episode 4: "Peaks and Valleys" - Feb. 6

Episode 5: "The World's Stage" - April 10

How can fans watch?

All five episodes will be available in the ESPN App and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States. The series will also be on Disney+ in international markets at a later date. Find out more in the series streaming hub.

How can fans access more Olympics content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, results, medal tracker and more.