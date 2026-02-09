Lindsey Vonn has complex tibia fracture, needs multiple surgeries

Alyssa Roenigk provides the latest on Lindsey Vonn following her devastating crash at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. (1:18)

Lindsey Vonn said Monday in a post to Instagram that she suffered a complex tibia fracture "that will require multiple surgeries to fix properly" when she crashed in the downhill Sunday.

Vonn raced the downhill despite having torn the ACL in her left knee nine days earlier in another crash.

"I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever," she wrote.

She added that she has "no regrets."

"Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport," she wrote.

Vonn's father said earlier Monday that she will no longer race if he has any influence over her decision.

"She's 41 years old, and this is the end of her career," Alan Kildow said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it."

Kildow and the rest of Vonn's family -- a brother and two sisters -- have been with Vonn while she is being treated at a hospital in Treviso, Italy, following her fall and helicopter evacuation from the course in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday.

The hospital late Sunday released a statement saying Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg, and the U.S. Ski Team said she was in stable condition.

Vonn will not return to the Olympics to cheer on teammates or for anything else, Kildow said.

