ZURICH -- Newly crowned world champion Sha'Carri Richardson stormed to victory in the women's 100 meters at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting Thursday.

The American, who captured her first world 100m title in Budapest last week in a sizzling 10.65 seconds, pulled away from the field over the final 30 meters in Zurich to cross in 10.88.

Natasha Morrison clocked 11.00 to finish second, and her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah also ran 11.00 in third.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands handed Norwegian world-record holder Karsten Warholm his first 400 hurdles loss this season. McMaster took victory in 47.27 to edge the weary-looking Warholm, who crossed in 47.30.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the women's triple jump, and unlike the world championships where she barely squeaked into the final before securing victory with her final attempt, the Olympic champion and world-record holder leapt 15.15 meters to win by almost half a meter.