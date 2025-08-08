PLL Week 11 preview: What's at stake in the final regular season weekend?

The Chaos complete another comeback and clinch a playoff spot with their win over the Outlaws. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

The final weekend of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season is upon us. The Denver Outlaws, New York Atlas and Carolina Chaos have clinched playoff spots, but three more are up for grabs.

Four games are on the schedule Friday and Saturday, and the homecoming Boston Cannons have one game each day as they fight for one of those three spots.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

Power Rankings

PLL home | Standings

California Redwoods (4-5) vs. Boston Cannons (4-4)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Redwoods: SSDM Chris Merle IR, G Jack Kelly out, SSDM Marquez White out, A Wes Berg out, LSM Arden Cohen out, M Sam English IR

Cannons: SSDM Bubba Fairman IR

Redwoods

The Redwoods clinch a playoff berth if ANY of the following scenarios occur:

A win in this game against Boston

A loss by Utah Friday night

A score differential tiebreaker over Utah

Chris Kavanagh has an excellent resume for the 2025 PLL Rookie of the Year, ranking first in points among rookies (31), first in two-pointers (two), tied for first in total goals (19) and tied for first in assists (10)

Cannons

The Cannons can clinch a playoff berth if ANY of the following occur:

A win in this game against California

A win on Saturday against Maryland

A loss by Philadelphia and a score differential tiebreaker over the Waterdogs

Marcus Holman is currently second on the all-time PLL goals list (356), and teammate Will Manny is 10th (286). With his next goal, he'll tie Kevin Leveille for ninth, while Joe Walters is eighth, with 289.

play 1:08 Redwoods continue playoff push with tight win over Whipsnakes Dylan Molloy scores the game-winning goal as the Redwoods defeat the Whipsnakes 14-13.

Carolina Chaos (5-4) vs. Utah Archers (3-6)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+

Injury report:

Chaos: M Chris Aslanian IR

Archers: M Grant Ament questionable, M Tom Schreiber IR, A Devon McLane out, A Matt Moore out, FO Mike Sisselberger IR

Chaos

The PLL's top four teams from this season will play in the 2026 Lexus Championship Series. The Chaos have never participated in the Champ Series before, but a win in this game will clinch their position as one of those four teams.

Carolina's Blaze Riorden is seventh on the PLL's all-time saves list (1,180). Brian Phipps is sixth (1,185), while Chris Garrity (fifth, 1,390) and Adam Ghitelman (fourth, 1,392) are a ways ahead.

Archers

The Archers can clinch a playoff spot in the following scenario:

A win in this game AND a loss by California AND a score differential tiebreaker over the Redwoods

If the Archers lose, they'd be in line to have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. The NCAA season will largely determine who they'll select, but players to keep an eye on this coming season include Duke SSDM Aidan Maguire, Syracuse A Joey Spallina, Albany A Silas Richmond, Notre Dame LSM Will Donovan and Johns Hopkins M Matt Collison.

Philadelphia Waterdogs (4-5) vs. New York Atlas (6-3)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Injury report:

Waterdogs: D Kenny Brower questionable, SSDM Christian Scarpello doubtful, A Zed Williams out, D Liam Byrnes out

Atlas: D Brett Makar questionable

Waterdogs

The Waterdogs clinch a playoff berth with ANY of the following scenarios:

A win in this game over New York

A loss by Maryland Saturday night

An 0-2 weekend for Boston, and a score differential tiebreaker over the Cannons

No. 1 overall pick CJ Kirst had his first monster game in Week 10, with five goals against the Cannons. In a critical spot for his team, will he deliver the goods again?

Atlas

Connor Shellenberger (39 points) leads the league in scoring heading into Week 11, one point ahead of Philly's Michael Sowers (38). Both are looking to join the elite, 40-point club, which currently includes just six members: Jeff Teat (64, 2024), Marcus Holman (44, 2023), Lyle Thompson (44, 2022), Matt Rambo (42, 2019), Kieran McArdle (42, 2022) and Asher Nolting (41, 2023). Teat has 36 points heading into Saturday's game, and he could become the first-ever two-time 40-point scorer if he scores four or more points.

On the other end of the field, Liam Entenmann has 141 saves this season, which is fifth on the all-time single-season list:

1. Blaze Riorden | 156 (2019)

2. Blaze Riorden | 149 (2021)

T-3. Jack Concannon | 147 (2019)

T-3. Brett Dobson | 147 (2024)

5. Liam Entenmann | 141 (2025)

Maryland Whipsnakes (3-6) vs. Boston Cannons (4-4)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Whipsnakes: SSDM Jake Bernhardt questionable, A Matt Rambo questionable, M Tucker Dordevic IR, M Ryan Conrad out

Cannons: SSDM Bubba Fairman IR

Whipsnakes

The Whipsnakes clinch a playoff berth in either of the following scenarios:

A win in this game AND a Waterdogs loss to the Atlas

A win in this game AND a Cannons loss on Friday

Rob Pannell is already the PLL's career leader in assists, with 298. Will he reach the 300-assist milestone this weekend?

Cannons

The Cannons can clinch a playoff berth if ANY of the following occur:

A win in this game against California

A win on Saturday against Maryland

A loss by Philadelphia and a score differential tiebreaker over the Waterdogs

Boston -- the winners of the Championship series in both 2024 and 2025 -- may need a win Saturday to earn a spot in the 2026 event.