Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play against the Miami Dolphins.

Higgins had been listed as questionable for the team's final road game as he worked his way through the concussion protocol. On Friday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Higgins had a final hurdle to clear to be able to play against the Dolphins.

According to a source, the Bengals were hopeful that Higgins could play but wanted to check how he felt Sunday morning before giving him the green light.

Higgins has been in the concussion protocol twice in the past month. The first instance followed a serious incident against the New England Patriots in Week 12, when Higgins was carted to the locker room after spending several minutes on the turf following a catch attempt.

He did not play four days later but returned for Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Higgins cleared two concussion checks despite taking hard falls. He finished the contest but reported concussion-like symptoms once the team returned to Cincinnati.

Higgins missed last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention. Cincinnati (4-10) has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

This season, Higgins has 46 catches for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.