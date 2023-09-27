Kyle Busch sold his two-time winning NASCAR Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports on Wednesday.

Terms were not announced.

In addition to Kyle Busch Motorsports, Busch also sold the assets of Rowdy Manufacturing and the team's 77,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville, N.C.

"When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that we would be able to win 100 races with 18 different drivers and that one day I'd be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM," Busch said. "It took countless hours by so many amazing people to make KBM the winningest team in Truck Series history. I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization.

Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017) won driver championships under Busch, himself a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Busch won 48 of the 100 truck races won by KBM drivers. He also claimed seven owners championships.

"I'm at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son's racing schedule has become as demanding as my own," Busch added. "It'll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we've built. I'll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision."

Spire Motorsports is now expected to expand and field three full-time trucks in 2024, Fox Sports reported. It will also expand its Cup Series stable from two teams this year to three in 2024.