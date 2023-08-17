To celebrate NASCAR's 75th anniversary, we're detailing our 75 favorite things about the pinnacle of stock car racing. Illustration by ESPN

We are closing in on the final handful of weeks of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the stock car series' 75th anniversary campaign. To celebrate, each week through the end of the season, Ryan McGee is presenting his top five favorite things about the sport.

Top five best-looking cars? Check. Top five toughest drivers? We've got it. Top five mustaches? There can be only one, so maybe not.

Without further ado, our 75 favorite things about NASCAR, celebrating 75 years of stock car racing.

Previous installments: Toughest drivers | Greatest races | Best title fights

Top five best-looking cars

As we have dropped the hammer on our series of NASCAR 75 top-five greatest lists, we spent the four weeks dealing with the racers and races, but what about the machines those racers drove in those races?

Nearly two-ton machines snarling around ovals, road courses and dirt tracks at speeds exceeding 200 mph. It sounds like there's no way they couldn't all look cool while in the midst of doing that, but the reality is that, like people, some race cars just look more awesome than others, no matter if they are pushing the edge of the envelope at Talladega or just sitting on the race shop floor.

So, what NASCAR models stand out above the rest in stock car racing's grand 75-year-old showroom? Grab a can of Simonize and a chamois cloth and read ahead as we present our top-five best-looking NASCAR race cars.

Honorable Mention: 1955-56 Chrysler 300C

Anyone who gets frustrated now when Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing gets on hot streak and seemingly wins all the races and titles would have totally hated this car back in the day, and really hated the team who fielded them.

Team owner Elmer Carl "EC" Kiekhaefer ran a fleet of long, sleek Chrysler 300Cs for two seasons and they won 49 races (plus three more via other cars) and both Grand National titles. Tim Flock, Buck Baker and their teammates drove machines up and down Daytona Beach with giant three-digit car numbers and a script "Full Jeweled" painted over that number.

Remembering Carl Kiekhaefer



6/4/1906 - 10/5/1983 #RIP



Carl Kiekhaefer was a NASCAR Grand National team owner for 2 years & he won 2 championships in dominant fashion. In 1955 Tim Flock won 18 races & in 1956 Buck Baker won 14 races. Kiekhaefer's cars won 52 races in 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/WDYigLN4lI — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) June 4, 2022

The 300C was so dominant and looked so cool that every race led to protests from defeated rivals, although none ever turned up any cheating. It made Kiekhaefer so angry that he quit racing and went back to selling his Mercury boat motors in Wisconsin, taking his awesome 300Cs with him.

5. 1951-54 Hudson Hornet

The 300Cs predecessor was a car that was so sleek in its design that it looked like it was racing even when it was sitting still. Heck, even the car numbers were painted with cartoon vapor trails as if they were in constant motion.

Herb Thomas's Hudson Hornet was the model for the Doc Hudson in the 2006 film Cars. ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

The Hudson Hornet won 79 races in all, piloted by everyone from Daytona Beach legend Marshall Teague and two-time champ Herb Thomas to Flock's 1952 ride that famously had a shotgun spot for his pet monkey, Jocko Flocko. This car was so cool that Paul Newman voiced it in "Cars" featuring Thomas's "Fabulous Hudson Hornet" paint scheme.

4. 1995-99 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

After years of success with its squared-off 1980s Monte Carlo models and the equally boxy Lumina made famous by "Days of Thunder," Chevy showed up at Daytona in 1995 with a brand-new Monte Carlo that was shaped like it was designed by a wind tunnel itself.

It immediately started crushing the field, thanks to the arrival of some kid named Jeff Gordon. It's also the machine that finally delivered a Daytona 500 win for Dale Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt finally won his first Daytona 500 in 1998 with this Chevy Monte Carlo. David Taylor / Getty Images

Unfortunately, it also delivered the super-whiny "their spoiler is higher than ours!" aerodynamic age of Cup Series racing that was the late-1990s and early-2000s, but hey, it still looked cool.

3. 1987 Ford Thunderbird

The impetus for Chevy's move to a sleeker machine in the 1990s was because even when they were winning races and Cups with the likes of Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip, their rivals' rides always seemed to look sleeker thanks to the perpetually futuristic design of the Ford Thunderbird.

Peak T-Bird was reached in '87. That was the year when Bill Elliott's No. 9 red-and-white Coors Ford set the record for fastest lap recorded in a stock car, 212.809 mph at Talladega, and Davey Allison embarked on a rookie campaign in a black-and-white ride with the gold No. 28 on the door.

Random #NASCAR75 thought. How ridiculously cool does Davey Allison's '87 rookie season Thunderbird look? pic.twitter.com/uaUciZdcNo — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) August 15, 2023

2. 1969-70 Dodge Charger Daytona/Plymouth Superbird

Actually, just go on and throw the 1969 Ford Torino Talladega/Mercury Cyclone Spoiler in here too, because it also looked awesome and if not for it, we wouldn't have gotten the other two.

After Richard Petty won 27(!) races in '67 driving a Plymouth Belvedere (a car that should probably also be on this list), Ford built an extended, slope-nosed beast with a Blue Crescent 429 engine in it and stomped the field. Dodge responded in late '69 with its own Boss 429-powered Daytona, which took the Torino's knife-edged style and added a two-foot high fiberglass wing on the back.

For real.

Richard Petty's Plymouth Superbird became an era-defining icon of NASCAR in 1970. The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Petty, who'd switched to Ford in '69, came back to Chrysler and ran the now-world famous Petty Blue No. 43 Plymouth Superbird. All season long, those wings ran around speedways looking like a Star Wars prequel.

Also, can we take a moment and acknowledge a paragraph that includes the terms "Torino," "Cyclone," "Charger," "Superbird," "Belvedere," "Blue Crescent" and "Boss"? Weren't the names of everything just more awesome back then?

1. 1972 Dodge Charger

Could this list have been five Petty-driven machines and been done at that? Totally. From the NASCAR Convertibles Division (yes, that was a real thing) to Belvederes to Pontiacs, "His Royal Fastness" piloted some of the most beautiful rides ever witnessed on a racetrack (and also some of the ugliest, more on that coming in our next list).

Richard Petty's STP paint scheme, which began in 1972, was another of the most iconic looks in racing history. Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

The best-looking race car that's ever taken a green or checkered flag, though, is Petty's 1972 Dodge Charger. That's the one with giant signature Charger grill, the raised rear end, "The Racer's Edge" printed on the front spoiler, the slanted roof number and the thick-striped melding of STP Day-Glo red with Petty Blue.

That color compromise dang near killed the deal that became the model for all future sponsorship contracts. For more on how that went down, read this story from 2010.