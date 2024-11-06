The ESPN Scrum Reset team look ahead to this weekend's clash between England and Australia in London, agreeing all the pressure is on the hosts. (2:41)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is poised to throw Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in at the deep end by handing the 21-year-old code-hopper a run-on Test debut against England this weekend.

Despite speculation Suaalii would be held back until next week's clash with Wales, or used off the bench at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday afternoon, ESPN understands that Suaalii is a strong chance to be named in the starting side.

And in another stunning move, it is believed Suaalii will be named in the midfield alongside Len Ikitau, though as to which number the former Roosters centre wears remains unknown.

Given Hunter Paisami's withdrawal from the tour through injury, it was thought that the Japan-based Samu Kerevi would be thrust into the No. 12 jersey on account of his vast experience at Test level, a move that would have recreated the Wallabies' successful 2021 midfield under Dave Rennie.

But Schmidt appears poised to stick true to his mantra of schooling up returning players at training before handing them a Wallabies start, as was the case with Marika Koroibete earlier this year.

That means that towering lock Will Skelton could also miss selection this week, despite the La Rochelle second-rower only being available for the first three Tests of the tour which form part of World Rugby's official international window.

Skelton was the Wallabies' World Cup captain in France last year before he picked up a calf injury at training in the lead-up to the Test with Fiji and did not play again in the tournament thereafter.

Australia have since established a promising locking group of Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, affording Schmidt the opportunity to ease Skelton back into an environment he only joined at the start of the week.

If Skelton is omitted, it is likely that No. 8 Harry Wilson will retain the captaincy for the fifth straight Test.

Schmidt will confirm his matchday 23 on Thursday night [AEDT], which means there could yet be a late change in selection thinking as the Wallabies seek to end a long drought at the home of English rugby.

Australia have not beaten the Auld Enemy in London since the 2015 Rugby World Cup and have just one victory over England since then, a 30-28 win over an Eddie Jones-coached side in Perth in 2022.

Under Schmidt this season the Wallabies have won four of nine Tests, though their only Rugby Championship victory came against Argentina, who are ranked one place below England at No. 6.

If Suaalii is confirmed in the run-on side, in the midfield to boot, he will no doubt be a target of the English attack. The 21-year-old has not played a game of rugby union in over four years and has never played the sport at the professional level.

Still, both Schmidt and Suaalii's teammates have been effusive in their praise of the former schoolboy star, the coach declaring he could see the youngster's "rugby reactionary" skill set after just a couple of training sessions in Canberra last month.